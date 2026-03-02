Florida Man Allegedly Used Taco Seasoning to Steal $40K in Pokémon Cards From Target

A Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he pulled off a months-long retail scheme involving Pokémon trading cards and low-cost grocery items. According to the Florida Attorney General’s Office, 39-year-old Keith Wallis of Pompano Beach was arrested in late February following an investigation into a string of thefts at Target locations across the state.

Officials allege the Florida man carried out at least 75 separate incidents between July 2025 and February 2026, targeting stores from Miami to Orlando. Investigators say the method was simple but consistent. During each visit, Wallis allegedly loaded his cart with boxed Pokémon trading cards along with an equal number of 99-cent taco seasoning packets. At self-checkout, he would scan and pay only for the seasoning packets, leaving the higher-priced merchandise effectively unaccounted for. Authorities believe the approach aligns with a tactic known as “stacking,” in which multiple items are grouped together but only one is scanned. The method is commonly associated with self-checkout systems, where limited oversight can make it easier to conceal higher-value goods among cheaper items. After leaving the store, investigators say Wallis resold the Pokémon cards online through eBay, generating nearly $40,000 in revenue. The reported loss to Target exceeds $10,000. State officials emphasized the broader impact of schemes like this. “Organized retail theft drives up prices for consumers, and that is not a result we are going to tolerate,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement.