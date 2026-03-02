Life

Florida Man Allegedly Used Taco Seasoning to Steal $40K in Pokémon Cards From Target

A Florida man is facing decades in prison after allegedly using seasoning packets to steal $40K worth of Pokémon cards from Target.

Florida Man Used Seasoning Packets to Scam $40K of Pokémon Cards from Target
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he pulled off a months-long retail scheme involving Pokémon trading cards and low-cost grocery items.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s Office, 39-year-old Keith Wallis of Pompano Beach was arrested in late February following an investigation into a string of thefts at Target locations across the state.

Officials allege the Florida man carried out at least 75 separate incidents between July 2025 and February 2026, targeting stores from Miami to Orlando.

Investigators say the method was simple but consistent. During each visit, Wallis allegedly loaded his cart with boxed Pokémon trading cards along with an equal number of 99-cent taco seasoning packets. At self-checkout, he would scan and pay only for the seasoning packets, leaving the higher-priced merchandise effectively unaccounted for.

Authorities believe the approach aligns with a tactic known as “stacking,” in which multiple items are grouped together but only one is scanned. The method is commonly associated with self-checkout systems, where limited oversight can make it easier to conceal higher-value goods among cheaper items.

After leaving the store, investigators say Wallis resold the Pokémon cards online through eBay, generating nearly $40,000 in revenue. The reported loss to Target exceeds $10,000.

State officials emphasized the broader impact of schemes like this. “Organized retail theft drives up prices for consumers, and that is not a result we are going to tolerate,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement.

He added that cases like this would be pursued with the “maximum punishment allowed under the law.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw echoed that message, saying, “This arrest sends a clear message that organized retail theft, no matter how coordinated or far-reaching, will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”

Wallis has been charged with multiple counts, including felony organized retail theft, dealing in stolen property, and money laundering. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 90 years in prison under Florida law.

Authorities also noted that the investigation remains active. Law enforcement agencies are looking into whether the Florida man may be connected to similar thefts at other retailers, including Walmart and Publix.

Under Florida statutes, repeated thefts can be combined over time to reach higher felony thresholds. Cases involving large totals—especially those exceeding $20,000—can carry penalties of up to 15 years per count, with additional charges increasing potential sentencing.

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