MLB Fans Call Out TBS Over Bizarre 'House of the Dragon' Promo During Yankees-Guardians Playoff Game
Featured
Sports
TBS ran an elaborate and strange promo for the HBO series 'House of the Dragon' during Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians.Jose Martinez
Fans at AT&T Stadium were very obviously miffed after the Dallas Cowboys were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game.Brenton Blanchet
So far, it's been a season of ups and downs. Here are the three biggest things that the Toronto Raptors need to do in order to make the playoffs.Oren Weisfeld
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks hyperextended his left knee while playing against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.Abel Shifferaw