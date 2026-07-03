NFL Playoffs

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Travis Kelce walks off the field dejectedly after a game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025.
Sports

Travis Kelce Shares Surprisingly Blunt Response About the Chiefs’ Tough Season

The star tight end admitted that no matter how hard he works, things 'just aren’t coming together' for Kansas City.

Tim Ryan218 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple
Sports

Bengals' Eli Apple Denies Disrespecting Damar Hamlin After Trolling Bills Over Sunday's Win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple landed himself in hot water after appearing to troll Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when Apple's team was victorious.

Brad Callas1269 days ago
Tyreek Hill pictured in a photo with Eli Apple.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Responds After Eli Apple Calls Him a 'Baby' Over Crucial Play in AFC Championship Game

Tyreek Hill responded to Eli Apple on Twitter after the Bengals pulled off a shocking upset against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Jose Martinez1628 days ago
Peyton Manning on 'SNL's Weekend Update
Sports

Peyton Manning Stops by 'SNL's Weekend Update to Talk Football, Ends Up Reviewing 'Emily in Paris' Instead

Peyton Manning stopped by 'Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update last night to talk football, however the NFL Hall of Famer ended up reviewing 'Emily In Paris'

Brad Callas1629 days ago
Johnny Manziel answers questions during press conference at Browns training facility.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Called Out By Fans For Trolling Browns After Loss to Chiefs

Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Jose Martinez2006 days ago
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JuJu Smith Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up
Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster Clowned for TikTok Dance Amid Steelers Blowout

Smith-Schuster caught a lot of heat during the Steelers' fall from grace because he arguably seemed more concerned with TikTok dances than catching the ball.

Xavier Hamilton2013 days ago
The NFL Wildcard logo.
Sports

Fans Bring Up 'SpongeBob SquarePants' After NFL Announces Nickelodeon Playoff Game

Fans react to the announcement that the NFL will broadcast a playoff game on Nickelodeon.

Gavin Evans2298 days ago
A view of the NFL logo before the AFC Championship game.
Sports

NFL Is Reportedly Considering Adding More Playoff Teams as Part of New CBA

There is plenty of optimism that the new CBA will be finalized before the start of the 2020 season.

Jose Martinez2339 days ago
J.J. Watt looks on from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game.
Sports

Texans Leave Fans Stunned After Blowing 24-0 Lead to Chiefs

It was all good just a week ago.

Jose Martinez2377 days ago
Nickell Robey Coleman Tommylee Lewis
Sports

NFL Fines Rams Player Following 'Worst Blown Call in NFL History' at NFC Championship

The NFL has fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his controversial hit on Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game.

Mike DeStefano2729 days ago
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tom brady laser
Sports

It Looks Like a Rogue Fan Shined a Laser Pointer at Tom Brady During AFC Championship Game

It appears that someone in attendance of Sunday's AFC Championship game shined a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face.

Gavin Evans2733 days ago
saints gayle benson call
Sports

Saints Owner Gayle Benson Says Team Was 'Unfairly Deprived' of Super Bowl LIII Bid

"Yesterday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us," Benson wrote.

Jose Martinez2733 days ago
mike francesa photoshopped todd gurley meme
Sports

Mike Francesa Falls for Ridiculous Todd Gurley Meme

Francesa briefly ranted about a ridiculous Todd Gurley/referee uniform swapping picture he thought was legit.

Gavin Evans2733 days ago
This is a picture of Drew Brees.
Sports

'Worst No-Call Ever' Costs Saints Potential Super Bowl LIII Berth

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LIII to face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jose Martinez2734 days ago

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