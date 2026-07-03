Nightcrawler

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Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho478 days ago
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Pop Culture

Man Arrested For Going Full 'Nightcrawler' And Trying to Sell Video of Fatal Crash

The man reportedly ignored the victims, one of whom later died, to capture footage of the brutal accident.

Trace William Cowen4018 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Rogue One' Is Targeting Riz Ahmed for Lead Role

He's best known for his 'Nightcrawler' supporting role.

ianservantes4103 days ago
Pop Culture

"Birdman" and "Boyhood" Smell Like Indie Spirit, Win Top Independent Spirit Awards

The best awards show is in a circus tent, held during the day, with bottles of tequila on every table.

BrianFormo4164 days ago
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Pop Culture

Yet Again, Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Completely Transformed for a Role

Jake Gyllenhaal has transformed his body again for a role in the film "Southpaw."

Christopher Spata4249 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Nightcrawler" Ties For Top Spot at Box Office With $10.9 Million

"Nightcrawler" and "Ouija" tied for the top spot at the box office.

Christopher Spata4275 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Nightcrawler" Director Dan Gilroy on Jake Gyllenhaal's Performance: "He's a Nocturnal Animal"

"Nightcrawler" director Dan Gilroy gets in-depth about Jake Gyllenhaal's extraordinary performance.

MattBarone4277 days ago
Pop Culture

Exclusive Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal in "Nightcrawler" Will Give You the Creeps

Jake Gyllenhaal has never been more intense than he is in "Nightcrawler."

Andrew Gruttadaro4293 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

TIFF: Jake Gyllenhaal Creepily Modernizes Travis Bickle in the Tremendous "Nightcrawler"

Jake Gyllenhaal owns the alternately chilling and funny "Nightcrawler."

MattBarone4332 days ago
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