The New Mutants

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Lands $7 Million During Opening Weekend with Only 62% of Theaters Open

After earning $3.1 million on Friday, 'The New Mutants' earned a total of $7 million during its opening weekend, when only 62 percent of theaters are open.

tara mahadevan2166 days ago
The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Brings in Best Friday at Box Office Since Coronavirus Pandemic Started

After multiple extended delays, the X-Men horror movie, 'The New Mutants,' has opened in theaters, and it's already grossed $3.1 million on its first day.

Joe Price2167 days ago
The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Shares Opening Scene From Movie at Comic-Con 2020

‘The New Mutants’ cast and director got together over Zoom as part of their 2020 Comic-Con@Home panel, and released some new footage to pique fans’ interest.

Jose Martinez2204 days ago
The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Gets a New Release Date (Again)

Disney has once again shifted the release date for the 'X-Men' horror film 'The New Mutants,' and somehow it's still going to be in theaters.

Joe Price2275 days ago
The New Mutantsxz
Pop Culture

Long-Delayed 'X-Men' Movie 'The New Mutants' Gets New Trailer and Release Date

After years of sitting on the back burner, 20th Century Fox's horror-themed 'X-Men' spinoff 'The New Mutants' has finally got a release date.

Joe Price2403 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App