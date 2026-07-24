The Wolverine

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Pop Culture

20th Century Fox Will Release a Mystery Marvel Movie in 2018

Plus, the studio has pegged dates for <em>Wolverine 3</em> and <em>Fantastic Four 2</em>.

Jason Serafino4513 days ago
Pop Culture

A Sequel to "The Wolverine" is Set to Film After "X-Men: Apocalypse"

It's the franchise that Hollywood can't even kill.

Jason Serafino4517 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Is Unsure If He Wants To Play Wolverine Again

Tell Fox to back up the Brinks truck.

Frazier Tharpe4617 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman's Dancing Is More Interesting Than Anything in "The Wolverine"

If you want to see Hugh's killer moves, spare yourself the $14 you'd spend at the movies and just watch him bust a move.

Tara Aquino4752 days ago
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Pop Culture

The New Trailer for "The Wolverine" Finally Explains the Plot

A little. It's still really flashy.

Tanya Ghahremani4818 days ago
Pop Culture

The New Trailer For "The Wolverine" is Extremely Flashy

Who cares about the plot?

Tanya Ghahremani4837 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here Is a New Teaser For "The Wolverine"

Is it as bad as yesterday's movie posters?

Tanya Ghahremani4874 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Is Looking Sharp In This New Photo From "The Wolverine"

Apparently he's getting ready for the all-mutant prom.

Jason Serafino4927 days ago
Pop Culture

New "Iron Man 3," "Man Of Steel," And "The Wolverine" Images Hit The Net

Get a closer look at the superheroes of summer 2013.

Jason Serafino4948 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Reveals More Details About "The Wolverine"

Will a former X-Man show up?

Jason Serafino4966 days ago
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Pop Culture

20th Century Fox Has Released A New Motion Poster For "The Wolverine"

Six claws <em>and</em> a sword? We're sold.

Jason Serafino4977 days ago
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