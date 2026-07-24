X-Men Apocalypse

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Olivia Munn attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pop Culture

Olivia Munn Says Director Bryan Singer Disappeared for 10 Days While Filming 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Singer reportedly went to Los Angeles to deal with a "thyroid issue."

Jose Martinez2279 days ago
Oscar Isaac wolverine
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Hated Making ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as Much as You Hated Watching It

Isaac reveals his confining latex suit made it impossible for him to move his head or even see any of his co-stars.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2808 days ago
X Men
Pop Culture

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' and 'The New Mutants' Are Being Delayed for Major Reshoots

'The New Mutants' and 'Dark Phoenix' will now hit theaters in 2019 instead.

Sajae Elder3042 days ago

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