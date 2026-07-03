Nick Carter

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Nick Carter Claims He Was in a Different State During Alleged Sexual Assault
Pop Culture

Nick Carter Claims He Was in a Different State During Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault

Court filings show the singer submitted evidence placing him out of state on one of the dates cited in the lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
Life

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Says 'Generational Dysfunction' Led to the Deaths of Three of Her Siblings

To promote Carter's posthumous album, 'Recovery,' Angel Carter appeared on 'CBS Mornings' and spoke about the tragic loss of three of her siblings.

Jaelani Turner-Williams812 days ago
Backstreet Boys posing together at a SiriusXM event, smiling in casual wear with a backdrop featuring logos
Music

AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Have Gone to Therapy Together: 'No Great Relationship Comes Without Work'

The iconic boy band has been together for more than three decades.

Brad Callas816 days ago
Music

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Carter, who died last December, was found unresponsive in her bathroom at her home in Tampa, Florida.

Jaelani Turner-Williams884 days ago
Pop Culture

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean passed away Saturday in Florida, though her cause of death remains unclear.

Brad Callas936 days ago
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Music

Nick Carter Says He's Still 'Trying To Make Sense' of Brother Aaron's Death Ahead of One Year Anniversary

The Backstreet Boys member's brother was found dead last November. He was 34.

Joe Price986 days ago
Music

Nick Carter Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old on Yacht in 2003

This is Carter's third sexual assault lawsuit.

Jade Gomez1051 days ago
Aaron Carter on red carpet
Music

Autopsy Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause of Death, Mother of His Child Says ‘Report Only Has Us Asking More Questions'

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been determined, nearly six months after the former pop star was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.

Brad Callas1185 days ago
Aaron Carter and Nick Carter during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2002 Wango Tango at Rose Bowl.
Music

Nick Carter Remembers Late Brother Aaron on New Song “Hurts to Love You”

In the emotional ballad "Hurts to Love You," Nick Carter unpacks the struggles that his brother Aaron faced prior to his sudden death last year.

Jose Martinez1282 days ago
NIck Carter
Music

Nick Carter Responds to Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Calls Accusations 'Entirely Untrue'

Nick Carter is facing a sexual battery lawsuit after a woman accused the singer of assaulting her at a concert in 2001. He has denied the allegations.

Brad Callas1315 days ago
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Aaron Carter
Pop Culture

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Blames Late Singer's Manager for His Decline

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is calling out the late singer's manager for his recent comments to Page Six about Aaron's health preceding his death.

Brad Callas1335 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Died Without a Will, State of California to Decide Who Inherits Estate

The State of California will be responsible for deciding who inherits Aaron Carter's estate, as the late singer did not have a will at the time of his death.

Brad Callas1341 days ago
Aaron Carter and Nick Carter
Pop Culture

Nick Carter Reacts to Brother Aaron's Death With Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

Nick Carter took to social media Sunday to share a heartbreaking tribute to his brother Aaron, who was found dead at his California home on Saturday.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
Aaron Carter
Music

Aaron Carter Found Dead at 34

Singer Aaron Carter has been pronounced dead at the age of 34. TMZ reports law enforcement found the pop star dead in the bathtub of his California home.

Brad Callas1349 days ago
Drake and the Backstreet Boys perform "I Want It That Way"
Music

Watch Drake Join Backstreet Boys to Perform "I Want It That Way" in Toronto

While performing at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto Saturday, the Backstreet Boys surprised fans by bringing out the 6 God himself to perform I Want It That Way.

Brad Callas1475 days ago
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uzi
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Invited by Nick Carter to Appear on Next Backstreet Boys Album

Nick is a big "That Way" fan, as he should be.

Trace William Cowen2327 days ago
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Music

Nick Carter Accuses Aaron Carter of Threatening to Kill His Pregnant Wife

Nick announced he has filed a restraining order against his little brother to protect his family.

Joshua Espinoza2494 days ago
Nick Carter
Music

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Member of Teen-Pop Band Dream

The singer was reportedly 22 when he assaulted Dream's Melissa Schuman, then 18, she writes in a detailed account.

Hannah Lifshutz3158 days ago

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