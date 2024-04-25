Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Says 'Generational Dysfunction' Led to the Deaths of Three of Her Siblings

Angel Carter, the twin sister of late pop artist Aaron Carter, knows that "generational dysfunction" contributed to three of her siblings' deaths.

With Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter as her only surviving sibling, Angel appeared on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, where she discussed the heartbreak of losing her three siblings. In addition to Aaron, who died in Nov. 2022 at 34, two of Angel's sisters also died from accidental drug overdoses, Bobbie Jean Carter, who died last December at 41 years old, and Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at 25 years old.

Along with promoting Aaron's posthumous album, Recovery, scheduled to debut on May 24, Angel spoke on CBS Mornings about her family's dysfunction, which her siblings used drugs to cope with.

"There's certainly a generational dysfunction issue here that comes along with it, but as far as growing up, there was a time where we were a really close family," Angel said about her upbringing. "There was a lot of love. But there was a lot of chaos going on at the same time. Just fighting. My parents were just fighting all the time. Just dysfunction in the home. No boundaries. No stability. No one to talk to. It just felt like, if I had an issue going on I really couldn't have my parents to lean on to."