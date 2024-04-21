AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Have Gone to Therapy Together: 'No Great Relationship Comes Without Work'

Unlike most boy bands, the Backstreet Boys haven't fallen victim to a break up. Instead, the group, which formed in Orlando in the early 1990s, has followed up their iconic run in the late-90s by releasing three albums in the past 10 years.

In an interview with Page Six, AJ McLean credited group therapy for the Backstreet Boys' longevity.

“We’ve been around the world and back again,” McLean said. “We’ve had highs, lows, ups, downs, good times, bad times. But really, truly, this is our first marriage—the five of us, this truly is our first marriage. And if it wasn’t for the love and passion for what we do, the most amazing fans in the world, and just good communication skills—I mean, hell, we’ve been to therapy together as a group. You do whatever you can to maintain.”

He added, “No great relationship comes without work.”

Granted, McLean knows what it takes for a relationship to last. Earlier this year, he and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

To begin the New Year, on Jan. 1, the couple announced the dissolution of their relationship and impending divorce in a joint statement on AJ's Instagram.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the McLean's wrote on social media. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.

The couple added, "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," the couple continued in their statement. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."