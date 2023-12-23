Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41, TMZ reports. Bobbie Jean's cause of death remains unclear, though the outlet notes she passed away in Florida on Saturday morning.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," Bobbie Jean's mother Jane Carter told TMZ. "I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,”

Jane Carter added, "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean Carter served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during her brother Aaron's tours in the early 2000s. She also appeared on the family's reality show House of Carters.

The 41-year-old's death arrives just over a year after Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home at the age of 34.

Back in November, Nick reflected on his brother's death during an interview with E! News.

"It's still unbelievable to me," Nick shared. "When I think back and I get to these holidays like Halloween, and these are the moments and milestones and times when I've actually shared those memories with my brother and with my family... Even though I'm sharing it with my kids and my family now, there's times when I sit by myself or I'm in my car and I say to myself, 'This is unbelievable.' I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it."