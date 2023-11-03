Nick Carter Says He's Still "Trying To Make Sense" of Brother Aaron's Death Ahead of One Year Anniversary

Ahead of the one year anniversary of Aaron Carter's death, his brother Nick Carter has reflected on the loss.

"It's still unbelievable to me," he told E! News in a recent interview. "When I think back and I get to these holidays like Halloween, and these are the moments and milestones and times when I've actually shared those memories with my brother and with my family... Even though I'm sharing it with my kids and my family now, there's times when I sit by myself or I'm in my car and I say to myself, 'This is unbelievable.' I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it."

Aaron was found dead on November 5, 2022 at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34. The news arrived a month after police were summoned for a welfare check at his home following concern from fans who believed he was doing drugs during an Instagram Live session. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined he drowned in his bathtub after inhaling difluoromethane, a propellant commonly found in spray cans, and taking the generic form of Xanax, alprazolam.

"No matter what he and I had gone through in our lives, we always were able to make amends," continued Nick Carter, as his eyes welled up. "[We] were always able to get back to that place and now I can't anymore. It hurts. I'm just still processing the whole thing. And sometimes you push it down, because you don't want to think about it. And then that comes out like this. I'm hoping that one day I could make sense of it all...No matter what he's my brother and I miss him. I love him."

He added that he hopes he'll be able to open up about his late brother with his children, but he's not at that place just yet.

At the start of the year, Carter remembered his late brother with a song entitled "Hurts to Love You." He addressed their "complicated relationship" in the track, which came just over two months after his death.

“My heart has been broken today,” Carter captioned a series of photos of his brother on Instagram last year. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”