The official cause of death for Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, has been revealed.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Carter, who died on Dec. 23, 2023, at 41 years old, had a fatal drug overdose at her home in Tampa, Florida. According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida, Carter's death was ruled as accidental and caused by a lethal combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Carter was found unresponsive in her bathroom, and was on probation on a drug-related charge. Carter's roommate last had contact with her at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, but thirty minutes later, discovered her on the bathroom floor and called 9-1-1. As first responders attempted to resuscitate Carter, their efforts were unsuccessful and after transporting her to a local hospital, Carter was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

Carter had served as wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for Aaron Carter's tours in the early 2000s, and also starred on the family's former E! show House of Carters, which lasted for one season.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," Nick Carter wrote on X last month. "I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."