Featured
Latest Stories
Cardi B Brings Out Fetty Wap at Newark Tour Stop
The Bronx rapper surprised fans by bringing out the New Jersey star during her Newark show.
Tyler, the Creator Teases New Jersey Crowd During Show, Says He Knows Nothing About State
When he got booed by the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, he blamed them for his knowing nothing about New Jersey.
Watch Highlights of Aespa's 'Synk: Parallel Line' Concert in Newark
The K-Pop girl group behind hits like "Supernova" and "Whiplash" brought their pixel perfect Synk: Parallel Line Tour to Newark's Prudential Center.
Justin Timberlake Says He's 'So Disappointed' After Postponing New Jersey Concert Due to Injury
The singer was playing the U.S. leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour when he suffered an undisclosed injury.
'Nuttin But Azz' Basketball Tournament No Longer Being Held at Newark High School After Salacious Promo Video Surfaces
The councilman who sponsored the event said his office was told it would be a "community basketball game."
Joe Budden Turned Down Nicki Minaj’s Invitation to Perform "Pump It Up" at NJ Tour Stop: ‘I Ain’t Hype No More’
The New Jersey native, who retired from music in 2016, said Minaj asked him half an hour before she was set to take the stage.
Model Says Viral Funeral Runway Walk Was What Her Late Designer Friend ‘Would Have Liked’
The model seen in the video, which has racked up millions of views, says the three-part funeral was an intentional celebration for the deceased fashion designer.
2 Newark Police Officers Shot by Sniper While Serving Warrant
Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman firing from atop a building Tuesday afternoon, as the pair of cops were serving a warrant
8 Adults and 1 Juvenile Injured in Newark, N.J. Shooting
Nine people, including one juvenile, were transported to two separate hospitals after sustaining gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Newark, N.J.
Ex-NFL Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching United Airlines Employee; Worker Fired (UPDATE)
A new video has surfaced showing a one-on-one fight at Newark Airport between an ex-NFL player and a United Airlines employee, who has since been fired.
Man Sentenced to 375 Years for Murder of Woman and 2 Children Over Facebook Post
31-year-old Jeremy Arrington has been sentenced to 375 years in prison for the 2016 killings of a woman and two children in New Jersey over a Facebook post.
Surveillance Cameras Capture Newark Bank Robber Fleeing Scene as Dye Pack Explodes
Surveillance cameras captured the moment a dye pack went off right as a bank robber in Newark, New Jersey attempted to flee the scene with stolen money.
Video Shows Woman Being Tased During Mask-Related Brawl Onboard Spirit Airlines Flight To Puerto Rico
Video shows a woman being tased on a flight between Puerto Rico and Newark, New Jersey after taking part in a brawl, the 'New York Post' reports.
Raptors May Be Running Out of Time to Find New Home for Next Season
And U.S. cities are lining up to host them.
Juelz Santana Explains Why He Fled Airport After Gun Was Discovered in His Bag
Juelz Santana was recently released after spending time in jail due to a gun possession charge stemming from an incident during which Santana fled an airport.