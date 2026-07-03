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Cardi B in a fur coat and polka dot headband smiles, while Fetty Wap in a knit hat and chains poses with one eye closed.
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Fetty Wap at Newark Tour Stop

The Bronx rapper surprised fans by bringing out the New Jersey star during her Newark show.

Mark Elibert110 days ago
Tyler, The Creator attends Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Teases New Jersey Crowd During Show, Says He Knows Nothing About State

When he got booed by the audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, he blamed them for his knowing nothing about New Jersey.

Joe Price350 days ago
K-Pop group Aespa on stage wearing white, sparkly outfits with intricate detailing. They are posing confidently under stage lights.
Music

Watch Highlights of Aespa's 'Synk: Parallel Line' Concert in Newark

The K-Pop girl group behind hits like "Supernova" and "Whiplash" brought their pixel perfect Synk: Parallel Line Tour to Newark's Prudential Center.

Alex Ocho519 days ago
Justin Timberlake performs onstage
Music

Justin Timberlake Says He's 'So Disappointed' After Postponing New Jersey Concert Due to Injury

The singer was playing the U.S. leg of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour when he suffered an undisclosed injury.

Alex Ocho646 days ago
A basketball sits on a hardwood court, casting a shadow. The court lines are visible, indicating a sports setting
Sports

'Nuttin But Azz' Basketball Tournament No Longer Being Held at Newark High School After Salacious Promo Video Surfaces

The councilman who sponsored the event said his office was told it would be a "community basketball game."

Jose Martinez756 days ago
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Music

Joe Budden Turned Down Nicki Minaj’s Invitation to Perform "Pump It Up" at NJ Tour Stop: ‘I Ain’t Hype No More’

The New Jersey native, who retired from music in 2016, said Minaj asked him half an hour before she was set to take the stage.

Alex Ocho838 days ago
Style

Model Says Viral Funeral Runway Walk Was What Her Late Designer Friend ‘Would Have Liked’

The model seen in the video, which has racked up millions of views, says the three-part funeral was an intentional celebration for the deceased fashion designer.

Alex Ocho975 days ago
Two Newark police officers were shot while serving a warrant on Tuesday
Life

2 Newark Police Officers Shot by Sniper While Serving Warrant

Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman firing from atop a building Tuesday afternoon, as the pair of cops were serving a warrant

Brad Callas1353 days ago
Yellow police crime scene tape rests in the grass.
Life

8 Adults and 1 Juvenile Injured in Newark, N.J. Shooting

Nine people, including one juvenile, were transported to two separate hospitals after sustaining gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Newark, N.J.

Jose Martinez1477 days ago
Video shows fight at Newark Airport
Life

Ex-NFL Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching United Airlines Employee; Worker Fired (UPDATE)

A new video has surfaced showing a one-on-one fight at Newark Airport between an ex-NFL player and a United Airlines employee, who has since been fired.

Brenton Blanchet1516 days ago
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Convicted murderer Jeremy Arrington seen in court
Life

Man Sentenced to 375 Years for Murder of Woman and 2 Children Over Facebook Post

31-year-old Jeremy Arrington has been sentenced to 375 years in prison for the 2016 killings of a woman and two children in New Jersey over a Facebook post.

Joe Price1556 days ago
Newark Bank Robber
Life

Surveillance Cameras Capture Newark Bank Robber Fleeing Scene as Dye Pack Explodes

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a dye pack went off right as a bank robber in Newark, New Jersey attempted to flee the scene with stolen money.

Brad Callas1838 days ago
A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith
Life

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith

Complex1954 days ago
Spirit Airlines
Life

Video Shows Woman Being Tased During Mask-Related Brawl Onboard Spirit Airlines Flight To Puerto Rico

Video shows a woman being tased on a flight between Puerto Rico and Newark, New Jersey after taking part in a brawl, the 'New York Post' reports. 

Alex Galbraith2087 days ago
kyle lowry
Sports

Raptors May Be Running Out of Time to Find New Home for Next Season

And U.S. cities are lining up to host them.

Vivek Jacob2088 days ago
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Juelz Santana attends 2018 A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot
Music

Juelz Santana Explains Why He Fled Airport After Gun Was Discovered in His Bag

Juelz Santana was recently released after spending time in jail due to a gun possession charge stemming from an incident during which Santana fled an airport.

Xavier Hamilton2117 days ago

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