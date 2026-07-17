Nick Holiday and Clayborne Bujorian's 'Heard!?' Complex NY Pop-Up f/ Free Timberlands: What to Know

Nick Holiday isn’t merely bringing an exclusive pop-up to Complex New York this weekend. Billed as “an act to make things personal,” the “heard!?” experience, featuring the Holiday brand founder and designer Clayborne Bujorian, will double as an instance of interactive performance art. Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Nick Holiday and Clayborne Bujorian’s “heard!?” pop-up hits Complex New York on July 18

Those hoping to take part in this undeniably unique experience will have the chance to do so this Saturday (July 18) at Complex New York, located at 620 Broadway. Doors open at 11 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m.

The “heard!?” experience is more than just a pop-up

Is this a pop-up? Technically, yes; but it’s also a performance and a conversation. Holiday and Bujorian will remain in character for the duration of the event, both dressed in similar uniforms and each wearing headphones linked to microphones intended to be used by attendees vying for coveted duct tape hoodies. Additionally, the special Holiday Timberland will be available for free, albeit on a first-come, first-served basis.