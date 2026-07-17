GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Nick Holiday and Clayborne Bujorian's 'Heard!?' Complex NY Pop-Up f/ Free Timberlands: What to Know

The pop-up, hitting Complex NY this weekend, doubles as a performance.

Magazines featuring "heard!?" with Nick Holiday. Left: Nick making a funny face. Right: Jacket with event details for a pop-up in NYC.
Image via Publicist

Nick Holiday isn’t merely bringing an exclusive pop-up to Complex New York this weekend. Billed as “an act to make things personal,” the “heard!?” experience, featuring the Holiday brand founder and designer Clayborne Bujorian, will double as an instance of interactive performance art.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Nick Holiday and Clayborne Bujorian’s “heard!?” pop-up hits Complex New York on July 18

Those hoping to take part in this undeniably unique experience will have the chance to do so this Saturday (July 18) at Complex New York, located at 620 Broadway. Doors open at 11 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m.

The “heard!?” experience is more than just a pop-up

Is this a pop-up? Technically, yes; but it’s also a performance and a conversation. Holiday and Bujorian will remain in character for the duration of the event, both dressed in similar uniforms and each wearing headphones linked to microphones intended to be used by attendees vying for coveted duct tape hoodies. Additionally, the special Holiday Timberland will be available for free, albeit on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s the gist of what to expect: Prospective customers approach the mic, provide their order by choosing a hoodie and a variety of tape, and then watch as the resulting piece is brought to life right before their eyes.

In keeping with the spirit at the core of the project, visitors can also expect to see handmade signage across the space, marking a nod to Holiday’s decidedly DIY origins.

Put another way, prepare to be inundated with “nonstop live distressing,” per Holiday.

Related Stories

Kappa and Modelo present a "Summer of Fútbol" popup event, June 25-28, 11AM-7PM, at Complex Shop NY, 620 Broadway, New York.
Sports

Complex Presents Kappa x Modelo Summer of Fútbol Pop-Up: What to Know

The pop-up is located at Complex NY and features exclusive drops.

Cash App | Square28 days ago
Poster for "It's Been Awful" Isaiah Rashad pop-up in New York, May 2-3, 11AM-7PM, at 620 Broadway. Presented by Complex and TDE.
Music

Complex Announces Isaiah Rashad's 'It's Been Awful' NY Pop-Up: What to Know

To celebrate the arrival of Rashad's first new album in five years, the Top Dawg signee will host a pop-up shop in NYC.

Cash App | Square90 days ago
Kehlani is sitting with a microphone, smiling, and showcasing her tattoos at a SiriusXM event.
Music

Kehlani Reacts to Her Complex Pop-Up in New York for Self-Titled Album: 'I LOVE YOU'

Complex and Kehlani teamed up to give fans an exclusive way to shop her self-titled album and meet the singer herself.

Jade Gomez92 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App