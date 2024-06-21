The "Nuttin But Azz" basketball tournament has been canceled after a promotional video confirmed the event was going to live up to its name.

"No school or district official was aware of the video until it was posted on social media," Newark Public Schools spokeswoman Nancy Deering said in a statement, obtained by NJ.com, in response to the promotional clip. "This was supposed to be a community basketball event sponsored by Councilman Kelly. No school or district official approved the activity depicted in the video or knew that an event at one of our schools would include such activity."

The video in question shows several scantily clad women dancing inside the gym of West Side High School in Newark, where the event was scheduled to take place on July 21. There is, at least, one woman holding a basketball and lending credence to the claim that the event will actually feature some sort of activity involving a basketball.

As mentioned by Deering, the event, which has also been referred to as "NBA Baddies Basketball Tournament NJ," was sponsored by councilman Dupre Kelly, who, according to TAPintoNewark, was told by a third party that it would be a "community basketball game."

"The promotion video that was filmed was absolutely horrible and was not authorized by Newark Public Schools or the West Ward Councilman's Office," Kelly said. "As a councilman and as a father, I would never allow this type of content to be filmed in any of our schools, and I don't agree or promote it in any way."

Big Fendi, the host of the "Nuttin But Azz" tournament, issued a public apology to everyone involved because they were unaware of certain aspects of the event, specifically how the participants would be dressed.