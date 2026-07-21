Vince Staples Brings ‘Cry Baby’ With a Full Band to NPR’s Tiny Desk

While performing album cuts, Staples turned his attention to the crowd midway through the set with a history lesson on Black revolutionaries. "I just wanna see something. If you know who George Jackson is, in the crowd, raise your hand!” Staples called out, mentioning the late author and prisoner, who was killed during a 1971 attempted escape at San Quentin State Prison. "What about Bobby Hutton?" Staples continued, also mentioning other fallen Black Panther Party members, to which no one in the audience raised their hand.

The rapper will bring the history lesson on the road beginning in October, when Staples kicks off the Cry Baby Tour. The outing will start in Atlanta on October 19, continuing in Dallas, Raleigh, Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more before concluding November 15 in San Francisco. Staples will also be an opener on select dates of Turnstile’s Never Enough Tour, which begins in September.