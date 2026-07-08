Vince Staples Returns to Apple Music Radio With Weekly Show '5 on Fridays'

Vince Staples will be making his Apple Music comeback with a brand-new weekly show to reveal his favorite new music.

According to the official show announcement, 5 on Fridays with Vince Staples will debut this Friday, July 10, at 11 AM PT, followed by weekly episodes at the same time live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

On each episode, the Long Beach rapper will count down his five favorite new releases following each Thursday night, when the week's music hits streaming.

Along with calling songwriting “impeccable” in a statement about the show, Staples said, "Hopefully you love Music, because thats all we got."