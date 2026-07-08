Vince Staples Returns to Apple Music Radio With Weekly Show '5 on Fridays'

Vince Staples will be making his Apple Music comeback with a brand-new weekly show to reveal his favorite new music.
According to the official show announcement, 5 on Fridays with Vince Staples will debut this Friday, July 10, at 11 AM PT, followed by weekly episodes at the same time live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.
On each episode, the Long Beach rapper will count down his five favorite new releases following each Thursday night, when the week's music hits streaming.
Along with calling songwriting “impeccable” in a statement about the show, Staples said, "Hopefully you love Music, because thats all we got."
Staples previously hosted RAMONA RADIO with Vince Staples on Apple Music Radio, a multi-season program co-hosted by his longtime friend and DJ, Westside Ty, which featured guest interviews, Staples’ favorite songs both recent and throwback and invited fans to call in. Also on Apple, he hosted S E A B S in 2018 and Smile, You're on Radio, the latter tied to Staples’ 2019 North American tour run.
Staples released his latest album, Cry Baby, on June 5, marking a punk rock turn in the artist’s music. The album follows Staples’ 2024 album, Dark Times, his final project on Def Jam Records. The rapper previously starred in The Vince Staples Show on Netflix, which ran for two seasons before its cancellation in January.