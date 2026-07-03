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A packed soccer stadium with fans in orange and red seats, overlooking the field. Overcast sky visible in the background.
Sports

Woman Proposes to Boyfriend During Netherlands-Tunisia World Cup Match

The surprise proposal took place in the stands as Dutch fans celebrated a memorable World Cup day in Kansas City.

Mark Elibert20 days ago
Jutta Leerdam and Ye
Sports

Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Leerdam shattered an Olympic record in women's speed skating.

tara mahadevan153 days ago
Harry Styles performing on stage, wearing a red sequin jacket, holding a microphone, with tattoos visible on his chest.
Music

Harry Styles Faces Backlash Over Expensive Tour Tickets

Fans vent online as prices climb for the singer's upcoming Together, Together tour dates.

Alex Ocho171 days ago
A person walking past three abstract paintings by Mark Rothko in a gallery. The artworks feature large blocks of color.
Life

Child Accidentally Damages $60 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum

A spokesperson for the museum confirmed scratches to the piece during an "unsupervised moment."

Alex Ocho442 days ago
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Two men fighting outside a bar. Police officers intervening to restrain one man wearing a flag. Onlookers in the background
Sports

England and Netherlands Soccer Fans Get Into All-Out Brawl Outside Pub in Germany Before Game

The Netherlands lost to England 2-1 in the intense matchup.

Mark Elibert736 days ago
Life

Birds Repurposing 'Anti-Bird' Spikes to Build Nests, Researchers Say

Researchers have discovered that birds are using anti-bird devices created by humans to their advantage.

Brad Callas1098 days ago
Sperm bank doctor via Getty Images
Life

Court Bans Man From Donating Sperm After He Fathered 550 Children

A Netherlands man who fathered at least 550 children through sperm donations has been banned by a Dutch court from contributing his semen to any more clinics.

Brad Callas1176 days ago
A newborn baby lies in a baby bed in the maternity ward of a hospital.
Life

Sperm Donor Who Fathered About 550 Children Faces Lawsuit for Increasing Risk of Accidental Incest

A 41-year-old man who has fathered about 550 children through sperm donations is being sued for allegedly increasing the chance of accidental incest.

Jose Martinez1204 days ago
dj ez
Music

The Warehouse Project Is Heading To Rotterdam With DJ EZ, Bicep, Kerri Chandler & More

It’ll be the first time WHP has ventured outside of the UK and they’ve just announced the first wave of suitably A-list names joining them in the Netherlands.

James Keith1285 days ago
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Ari Lennox at the 2021 Soul Train Awards
Music

Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam After Alleged Profiling Incident: ‘I’ve Never Experienced Racism So Blatant’

Amsterdam law enforcement countered Lennox's claims by saying they "found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down," and that she was inebriated.

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
Paramedics and healthcare workers transfer a patient from Humber River Hospital's Intensive Care Unit to a waiting air ambulance as the hospital frees up space In their ICU unit, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 28, 2021.
Life

Canada's Health Care System Ranked Second Last Among High-Income Countries

A new report by the Commonwealth Fund has ranked Canada’s health care system second last among 11 high-income countries, just one position above the U.S.

beatrizbalderramab1808 days ago
Charcoal burns and glows in a charcoal grill.
Life

Police Seize $41 Million Worth of Cocaine Disguised as Charcoal

Authorities in Ireland and the Netherlands worked together to seize $41.4 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal inside containers from South America.

Jose Martinez1827 days ago
Dutch police
Life

Dutch Police Arrest Suspect in Theft of Van Gogh Painting

Dutch authorities arrested the unidentified 58-year-old man who is accused of stealing Van Gogh and Frans Hals paintings from small museums in 2020.

Joshua Espinoza1927 days ago
Donald Trump clap clap
Life

Dutch Prosecutors Confirm Trump's Twitter Was Hacked Despite White House Claiming Otherwise

Despite insistence from the White House that Trump's Twitter account was not hacked back in October, Dutch prosecutors have confirmed otherwise.

Joe Price2038 days ago
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crime scene
Life

Dutch Family That’s Been in Cellar for Multiple Years Discovered After Eldest Child Escaped

A family of six was discovered in a cellar after one of them ran to a local bar.

Alex Galbraith2466 days ago
cops
Life

Suspect in Fatal Netherlands Tram Attack Arrested

Three people were killed and several others were injured, some severely, when the suspect opened fire on a tram.

Trace William Cowen2678 days ago

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