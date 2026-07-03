Dutch Police

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Latest Stories

Dutch police
Life

Dutch Cop Caught on Video Slamming Pregnant Woman to Ground at Immigration Center

The woman says officers attacked her while her Palestinian husband was being detained at the Zeist detention center.

Trey Alston48 days ago

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