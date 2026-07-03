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Latest Stories
Life
Dutch Cop Caught on Video Slamming Pregnant Woman to Ground at Immigration Center
The woman says officers attacked her while her Palestinian husband was being detained at the Zeist detention center.
Trey Alston48 days ago