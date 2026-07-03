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Ari Lennox at the 2021 Soul Train Awards
Music

Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam After Alleged Profiling Incident: ‘I’ve Never Experienced Racism So Blatant’

Amsterdam law enforcement countered Lennox's claims by saying they "found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down," and that she was inebriated.

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
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Life

Dutch Woman Becomes First Person Reported to Die After COVID-19 Reinfection

Physicians say the elderly woman, who had underlying health conditions, is the first known patient to die after being reinfected with the novel disease.

Joshua Espinoza2103 days ago
Sports

Patrick Kluivert's 16-Year-Old Son Has the Potential to Be Even Better Than His Dad

Patrick Kluivert's son might be one of the few players to truly fill their father's footsteps.

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