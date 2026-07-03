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Drake smiling, sitting casually in black attire with jewelry. Next to him, a display case with a large, ornate diamond necklace.
Style

Did Drake Buy the N.E.R.D. Brain Pendant Chain Recently Featured in Kid Cudi’s Joopiter Auction?

Drake is no stranger to seemingly trolling-inspired jewelry purchases.

Trace William Cowen462 days ago
Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.
Music

Pharrell Says He's Not on Speaking Terms With Chad Hugo: 'I Always Wish Him the Absolute Best'

Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell earlier this year over the name rights to The Neptunes.

Joe Price673 days ago
Lego character Miles Morales sits in a detailed room, wearing a blue jacket over a red shirt, smiling
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Pharrell Williams Animated Biopic 'Piece by Piece’ f/ Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and More

Pharrell and filmmaker Morgan Neville spoke to Complex about the decision to utitlize LEGO animation to tell the story of the musician's life in 'Piece by Piece.'.

Jaelani Turner-Williams771 days ago
ICONIC JACOB & CO. N.E.R.D. CHARACTER PENDANT CHAIN SELLS FOR $2.184 MILLION
Style

Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D. Character Pendant Chain Sells for Over $2 Million

The iconic piece was sold during the Son of a Pharaoh auction by Joopiter—the online auction house and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams.

Joshua Espinoza1353 days ago
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Tyler, the Creator pictured in April 2022
Music

Tyler, the Creator Earns 13 New Gold and Platinum RIAA Certifications

Tyler, The Creator received a whopping 13 new RIAA certifications, including platinum certifications for songs like "911 / Mr. Lonely" and "Boredom."

Brenton Blanchet1536 days ago
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Advisry by Keith Herron
Style

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Keith Herron Wants Advisry to Be the Next Great Multimedia Brand

Keith Herron's Advisry is one of our “Brands to Watch” at ComplexCon 2021. We caught up with him to talk its history, influences, future goals, and more.

Mike DeStefano1715 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 'Grey Snakeskin'
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Undefeated x Nike '5 On It' pack to the latest 'N.E.R.D.' Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, here is a complete guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1809 days ago
Panel on The Mandalorian
Pop Culture

Lucasfilm Executive Apologizes for Joking About Fan’s Emotional ‘Mandalorian’ Finale Reaction

Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo has apologized after joking on Twitter about a fan’s tearful reaction to the Season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian.’

Alex Galbraith2026 days ago
Royce Da 5'9"
Music

Royce da 5'9" Responds to Fredro Starr's 'Nerd' Comments

The drama began after Fredro Starr classified Royce as a "nerd" rapper. Royce later warned Fredro against making similar comments in the future.

Joshua Espinoza2065 days ago
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Style

Your Artwork Could Be on the Next BBC ICECREAM T-Shirt

Channel your built-up social distancing energies into potentially bagging a BBC ICECREAM t-shirt placement.

Trace William Cowen2289 days ago
Pharrell Best Outfits 1
Style

Best Pharrell Outfits

From all-over print Bape hoodies to look in his own Chanel collaboration, here are some of Pharrell's best outfits of all time.

Mike DeStefano2347 days ago
Pop Culture Sneakers
Sneakers

Sneaker Culture Is Getting Too Nerdy

Pop-cultural sneaker collaborations have become all the rage from Game of Thrones x Adidas to Stranger Things x Nike, but it's going way too far.

Matt Welty2516 days ago
Hidden 1
Style

Meet the Man Behind Hidden.NY, the Streetwear Instagram Account Followed by Drake and Virgil Abloh

An interview with the man behind the Instagram account Hidden.NY, a streetwear moodboard followed by Drake, Virgil Abloh, Ronnie Fieg, and more.

Mike DeStefano2521 days ago

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