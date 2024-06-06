Watch the Trailer for Pharrell Williams Documentary 'Piece by Piece’ f/ Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and More

Complex caught up with Pharrell and Morgan Neville to chat about the film and how it all came to be. Read below to see what the pair said about the creative process behind the doc.

As for partnering with Neville, whom Williams calls “a very masterful storyteller,” the pairing was simple, and over the course of five years, the duo created a one-of-a-kind visual experience. Williams also entrusted Neville with capturing his boundless musical evolution, while utilizing LEGO as an objet d’art for imagination.

“I don't know what I'm more impressed by–how vulnerable and how open I was willing to be with him or what he did with the story,” Williams, who checks in from Paris over Zoom, tells Complex. “One, I was just honored that he said yes. And then I hit him with a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy thing that would've probably made anybody else just go, ‘What? No, of course not.’ But he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And that was to tell the story in LEGO. He got it. He instantly got it. And this has been nothing but magical, this whole entire experience.”

As for Neville, the filmmaker behind Fifty Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, he was up for the challenge of doing the unexpected. Originally, Williams approached him with the idea of making a documentary followed by a LEGO remake at the film’s conclusion.

“I just thought, ‘This is such a bold, brilliant, creative idea and it's a challenge for everybody involved. Nobody's ever made a movie like this before, and it fits with Pharrell and everything he stands for,’” Neville shares, calling in from Los Angeles. “So I was hooked from the beginning and then we had to figure out what we were doing, what this story was. Pharrell's lived such a big creative life that's gone in so many different directions, but you have to figure out then, ‘Well, what's the movie?”

But Williams’ purpose has been full of dynamism even before he was recognized as a household name; much of his story is through song. “I'm a musician, and I always think anything that I do needs to have music. My life pretty much is, in a weird way, it is a musical, if you think about it,” Williams says. “There's always songs that are written about things that I have seen or experienced, and they take various shapes and take on various sizes, but my life is the musical itself.”