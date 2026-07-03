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Alan Ritchson in a dark green sweater poses in front of a "War Machine" backdrop.
Pop Culture

Alan Ritchson's Tennessee Fight: Police Body Cam Video Shows Neighbor Crying While Talking to Cops

The 'Reacher' star's dispute would arguably make for a great episode of HBO's 'Neighbors.'

Trace William Cowen99 days ago
Gloria Estefan and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Music

Gloria Estefan Says Diddy Accuser Is 'Not Well in the Head'

The singer was named in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy in April.

tara mahadevan434 days ago
Two people side by side: on the left, an older woman with sunglasses waving; on the right, a man in a yellow jacket with a large necklace.
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Neighbor Wants to Bake Cookies to Welcome Him Home From Prison

She described the 25-year-old rapper as "a very sweet kid."

Joe Price462 days ago
Yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape in focus, with blurred background of a street scene.
Life

Elderly Man Fatally Shot by Neighbor Over Loud Music Complaint on Thanksgiving Day

The man's wife said the neighbor would shoot her too if she made a commotion.

Mark Elibert593 days ago
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Two photos of a shirtless, elderly man lying on the ground on the left and standing with hands raised on the right. Faces and identities are not visible
Life

Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude

Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.

Alex Ocho744 days ago
This is a photo of Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross Responds to Neighbor's Concern Over Buffaloes Roaming: 'They’re Just Grazers, They're Not Meat-Eaters'

Rick Ross responds to his neighbor reporting that his buffaloes are roaming free on her land. She calls them "dangerous" to her small children.

Starr Savoy1214 days ago
This is an image of Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross’ Neighbor Worries About Safety of Children After Rapper’s Buffaloes Roam Her Property

Rick Ross’ neighbor found his two 2,000 pounds buffaloes roaming on her property twice recently, and worries that the animals pose a threat to her children.

Starr Savoy1215 days ago
Photo of Judge Judy sitting in her chair
Pop Culture

Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was 'Scared to Death' of Her When They Were Neighbors

Judge Judy revealed that Justin Bieber was "scared to death" of her when the two were neighbors after he got a highly publicized DUI in 2014.

tara mahadevan1346 days ago
Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1520 days ago
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Martinez
Life

Mom Accuses Neighbors of Harassing Family With Racial Slurs and Monkey Noises, Cops Say They Can’t Help

Jannique Martinez has accused her neighbors of playing offensive recordings every time she leaves the house, and police say they can’t stop it.

Joshua Espinoza1750 days ago
Black Lives Matter
Life

White Man Gets Prison Sentence for Shooting and Vandalizing Black Neighbors' Home Over Black Lives Matter Sign

A white Michigan man who shot at and vandalized the home of a Black family admitted at his sentencing that he did it over a Black Lives Matter sign.

Joe Price1794 days ago
trump-poop
Life

Ohio Trump Supporter Cited With Misdemeanor After Defecating on Biden-Supporting Neighbor's Lawn

A Trump supporter in Ohio has been given a misdemeanor for littering after it was discovered that he had relieved himself on a pro-Biden neighbor's lawn.

tara mahadevan1869 days ago
poop wall
Life

Man Builds Wall of Manure Over Property Line Dispute With Neighbor

A property line dispute between two Southeast Michigan neighbors has led to one of them pettily building a 250-foot long wall of manure as a barrier.

Gavin Evans1905 days ago
virginia woman
Life

White Woman Fired After Saying Black Neighbor Isn't 'Right Color'

A white Virginia woman has been fired from her job at a local Virginia food bank after telling her Black neighbor that she wasn't the "right color."

Brenton Blanchet1905 days ago
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vin-diesel-security
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel’s Neighbor Writes Letter Criticizing Actor’s Security Detail in Dominican Republic

Vin Diesel's neighbor in the Dominican Republic called the actor's 12-person security team "abusive" and "absurd," particularly after an incident on Easter.

tara mahadevan1922 days ago

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