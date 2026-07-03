Natalie Portman

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44-Year-Old Natalie Portman Reveals Pregnancy with Third Child
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman, 44, Expecting Third Child with Tanguy Destable

As Hollywood’s moms over 40 rewrite the rules, Portman joins Janet Jackson, Halle Berry, and more in challenging expectations around age, fertility, and family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Rihanna in a casual chic outfit. Natalie Portman in a red strapless dress with floral headpiece, Benjamin Millepied at her side in a dark suit
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Recalls ‘Hottest B*tch’ Compliment From Rihanna Amid Divorce: 'Exactly What I Needed'

The two stars met for the first time in January at Paris Fashion Week.

Alex Ocho732 days ago
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman pose together on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. Millepied wears a suit, Portman a chic dress
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Shouts Out Friends 'Who Lift Me Up Again and Again' In Post-Divorce Birthday Message

The Academy Award-winning actress was married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied for 12 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams768 days ago
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Says Kids Aren't Aware of Movie Stars Anymore

The 'Black Swan' Oscar winner wasn't particularly sad over this revelation.

tara mahadevan877 days ago
Style

Rihanna Returns to Paris Fashion Week at Dior Couture Show

This was her first appearance at a designer show after the birth of her second son in August.

tara mahadevan908 days ago
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Believes Method Acting Is a 'Luxury That Women Can’t Afford'

The actress has "gotten very into roles" but never gone Method.

Jose Martinez922 days ago
A man in a courtroom setting on the left; on the right, a couple embracing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Vili Fualaau Rips 'May December,' Says He's 'Offended' by Its Alleged Portrayal of Relationship With Mary Kay Letourneau

Fualaau believes that if he were contacted by Netflix, "they could have worked together on a masterpiece."

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Addresses Rumors of a Fifth Thor Movie, Says He ‘Won’t Be Involved’

The director also discussed the handful of other projects he has on his slate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams976 days ago
aNatalie Portman Was ‘Devastated’ By Rape Allegation Against Director at Age 13,
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Reflects on 'Devastating' Rape Allegations Against 'The Professional' Director, Calls Film 'Cringey'

The actress said she was unaware of the rape allegations against the film's director, Luc Besson.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1164 days ago
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Natalie Portman discusses "Lucy in the Sky" with the Build Series at Build Studio.
Pop Culture

'Lady in the Lake' With Natalie Portman Temporarily Halted Baltimore Production, Threat Reports Disputed (UPDATE)

Police are now saying that an investigation into the alleged threats revealed that initial statements regarding the situation were inaccurate.

Jose Martinez1419 days ago
Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' screening.
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Recalls Forgetting Natalie Portman Starred in 'Star Wars' Films During Conversation With Actress

'Thor: Love and Thunder' director Taika Waititi recalled a conversation with Natalie Portman in which he forgot she starred in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy.

Jose Martinez1473 days ago
thor love and thunder teaser trailer
Pop Culture

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Teaser Features New Footage, Closer Look at Guardians of the Galaxy

With just weeks to go until 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' Marvel has shared a new teaser for the film that offers a look at the God of Thunder’s new team.

Joe Price1486 days ago
New trailer for 'Thor Love and Thunder' out now.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' Starring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

The new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in the fourth 'Thor' chapter.

tara mahadevan1517 days ago

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