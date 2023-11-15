Taika Waititi Addresses Rumors of a Fifth Thor Movie, Says He ‘Won’t Be Involved’

Taika Waititi's chapter with Marvel's Thor franchise has ended.

The filmmaker and actor, 48, directed the last two Thor films, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and last year's Thor: Love and Thunder, but it seems like Waititi isn't signing on for a third, per Business Insider. While promoting his new sports comedy Next Goal Wins, Waititi revealed that he isn't working on the next Thor project, which hasn't yet been announced.

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate,” he told the publication after being directly asked about Thor 5. “I know that I won’t be involved.”

Waititi succeeded Kenneth Branagh, who directed the inaugural Thor in 2011, and Alan Taylor, who sat in the director's chair for 2013's Thor: The Dark World. For now, Waititi is focused on other projects aside from the MCU series. “I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for," he said.

Waititi, who married British singer Rita Ora last August, is slated to direct the upcoming cyberpunk action film Akira but said he's working on an adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky's The Incal, a movie in the Star Wars universe. He's also got an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun on the horizon.

“So that’s six, seven years gone,” Waititi said about the timeline. “I’d imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that.”

Admitting that he loved working with Marvel and Thor lead Chris Hemsworth, Waititi added that he'd "never feel like they are cheating on me" by working with another director. “We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like, if they want to see other people, I’m happy for that. I’d still get back into bed with them one day," he said.