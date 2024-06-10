Natalie Portman Shouts Out Friends 'Who Lift Me Up Again and Again' In Post-Divorce Birthday Message

Rather than simply focusing on herself, actress Natalie Portman looked outward and thanked her closest friends in time for her 43rd birthday.

Portman, who finalized her divorce from her former husband of 12 years, Benjamin Millepied, in February, shared a 9-picture Instagram carousel on Sunday (June 9) of her friends, alongside a gracious caption.

"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," Portman wrote.