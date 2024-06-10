Natalie Portman Shouts Out Friends 'Who Lift Me Up Again and Again' In Post-Divorce Birthday Message

Rather than simply focusing on herself, actress Natalie Portman looked outward and thanked her closest friends in time for her 43rd birthday.
Portman, who finalized her divorce from her former husband of 12 years, Benjamin Millepied, in February, shared a 9-picture Instagram carousel on Sunday (June 9) of her friends, alongside a gracious caption.
"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," Portman wrote.
As People points out, some of the snaps appear to have been taken at events throughout the last year, including the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris. Earlier this year, Portman had a run-in at another Dior runway show with new pal, Rihanna.
Portman's separation from her then-husband became tumultous after reports surfaced last May that Millepied allegedly had an extramarital affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. In February, Portman, who met Millepied while filming the 2009 drama Black Swan, shared her disinterest for indulging gossip about her marriage in a Vanity Fair profile.
"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she told the publication.
Portman shares two children with Millepied: 12-year-old son, Aleph, and a 7-year-old daughter, Amalia.