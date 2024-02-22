Natalie Portman Says Kids Aren't Aware of Movie Stars Anymore

Natalie Portman isn’t exactly lamenting the decline of the movie star.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Swan Oscar winner said that kids don’t know who movie stars are anymore—that includes her own children too.

“The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment,” Portman said. “It feels much more niche now. If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever.”

She’s more than okay with that.

“There’s a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art,” she continued. “You can really explore what’s interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist. I think all of these art forms, when they become less popularized, you have to start being like, okay, who are we making this for anymore?”