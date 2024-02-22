Natalie Portman Says Kids Aren't Aware of Movie Stars Anymore

Natalie Portman isn’t exactly lamenting the decline of the movie star.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Swan Oscar winner said that kids don’t know who movie stars are anymore—that includes her own children too.
“The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment,” Portman said. “It feels much more niche now. If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever.”
She’s more than okay with that.
“There’s a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art,” she continued. “You can really explore what’s interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist. I think all of these art forms, when they become less popularized, you have to start being like, okay, who are we making this for anymore?”
She also noted that the level of accessibility to art making has skyrocketed because of the internet. “There’s also been this democratization of creativity, where gatekeepers have been demoted and everyone can make things and incredible talents come up,” Portman added.
But some people are still super fans of the actress. In late January, Portman met Rihanna at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, where the singer swooned over Portman.
In a clip of their exchange, which was less than a minute long, Portman seemed shocked to find out that Rihanna adores her. "You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood," Rih said.
"Excuse me?! I'm gonna faint," Portman responded.
“I don’t get excited about anybody,” Rihanna confessed.