In the 43-second clip, Portman appeared to be in shock that Rihanna is a fan of hers, but the Anti singer gave the actress her praises. "You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood," she said.

"Excuse me?! I'm gonna faint," the Oscar-winner said in response.

"You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'" Rih said.

Portman, 42, expressed her serious "love" for the nine-time Grammy recipient before the two posed for photos, adding, "I listen to your music all the time."

“I don’t get excited about anybody,” admitted Rihanna, 35, in their mutual star-struck moment.