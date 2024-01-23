According to Rihanna (and all of us, really), Natalie Portman is one of Hollywood's "hottest."
In an Instagram video shared across social media, including a @ViralContentz post viewed over 8.5 million times, Rih had the chance to stan Portman in person on Monday during Paris Fashion Week. The two were attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, which was Rih's first time attending a Dior show since 2022, as last year had her booked and busy between parenting, headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and being an all-around mogul.
In the 43-second clip, Portman appeared to be in shock that Rihanna is a fan of hers, but the Anti singer gave the actress her praises. "You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood," she said.
"Excuse me?! I'm gonna faint," the Oscar-winner said in response.
"You do the most innocent look and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'" Rih said.
Portman, 42, expressed her serious "love" for the nine-time Grammy recipient before the two posed for photos, adding, "I listen to your music all the time."
“I don’t get excited about anybody,” admitted Rihanna, 35, in their mutual star-struck moment.
Rih's either seen Portman's latest flick May December or has it on her watchlist, although the film was snubbed during the 2024 Academy Awards nominations announced on Tuesday morning. Portman didn't receive a nod for her portrayal of Elizabeth Berry in the Netflix film, as her co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton were also amiss from the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories. In addition to her 2011 Academy Award win for Black Swan, Portman has been nominated for 2017's Jackie and 2005's Closer.