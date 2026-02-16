Naomi Campbell Speaks Out on Epstein Ties: ‘No Wrongdoing on My Part’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is addressing renewed scrutiny surrounding her past association with Jeffrey Epstein after newly released documents brought her name back into public conversation. According to The New York Times, the files, part of a broader release tied to federal investigations into Epstein’s network, include references to Campbell in emails, contact lists, and scheduling exchanges. The documents suggest she had contact with Epstein over multiple years, including references to travel coordination, event invitations, and business-related meetings facilitated by his longtime assistant.

In response, Campbell took to Instagram on February 15 to make her stance clear. “I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part,” she wrote. She added that she stands “in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors,” reinforcing a position she has maintained for years. Campbell’s legal team has also pushed back on the implications of the documents. Her attorney stated that she was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activity prior to his 2019 arrest and had no contact with him afterward. According to the statement, interactions between the two were limited in scope and often occurred in professional settings. The newly surfaced materials include claims from individuals who said they saw Campbell at Epstein’s properties or social gatherings. However, there is no corroborating evidence linking her to any criminal activity, and she has not formally been accused of wrongdoing.

Campbell previously addressed the situation publicly in 2019, when questions about her connection to Epstein first gained traction. In a video response at the time, she condemned his actions outright. “What he has done is indefensible,” she said. “When I heard it, it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else.” She also discussed her experiences navigating unsafe environments in the industry. “I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators,” Campbell said, adding that she was fortunate to have people around her who helped protect her. “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.” The model explained that she first encountered Epstein in 2001 through her then-boyfriend, businessman Flavio Briatore, at a social event in Saint-Tropez. She also noted that Epstein was frequently present at high-profile fashion events, including Victoria’s Secret shows, where she was a regular fixture. Additional records indicate that Epstein may have mentioned Campbell’s name to build credibility with young women, suggesting potential modeling opportunities. Her attorney emphasized that any such use of her name would have been done without her knowledge or consent. The documents also show instances in which Epstein was invited to events related to Campbell’s professional life. Her legal team maintains that she did not personally control guest lists and, in some cases, was unaware of his attendance.

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