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tahirahh

Joined December 2013 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Liam Neeson and Viola Davis in 'Widows'

'Widows' Tackles Interracial Love in a Realistic Way

Steve McQueen's new heist film is notable for the refreshing way it presents the interracial couple at the story's center.

tahirahh2859 days ago
Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan Is Finally Getting His Props

After years of being shunned by the mainstream fashion world, Dapper Dan is debuting a new collection with Gucci. The Harlem legend talks his inspirations, black culture, and why he doesn’t like the term "streetwear."

tahirahh2974 days ago
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2018 show

How Kim Jones Made Louis Vuitton Cool

Kim Jones, who’s exiting Louis Vuitton after 7 years as men’s artistic director, brought streetwear to the fashion house and made it one of the most important luxury labels today.

tahirahh3163 days ago
Gucci Cruise 2018 runway show

Gucci, Dapper Dan, and Why Fashion Needs to Pay Homage Properly

Gucci was criticized for copying one of Dapper Dan's designs.

tahirahh3395 days ago
Ashton Sanders at 2017 MTV Movie Awards

Moonlight's Ashton Sanders Is the Style Icon Hollywood Needs

Ashton Sanders' boundary-pushing style that has quickly made him one to watch

tahirahh3404 days ago
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romphim

The Only Thing New About Men in Rompers Is This Terrible Name

Romphim is the "new' trend hat nobody asked for.

tahirahh3410 days ago
President Obama and his barber Zariff

Barbershop Debates and Presidential Durags: An Interview With Obama's Barber

Obama's barber on whether or barbershop debates, the "Obama cut," and if the President wears a durag.

tahirahh3529 days ago
Not Available Lead

What Rihanna's Groundbreaking Dior Campaign Means for Fashion's Diversity Gap

Rihanna makes history as the first black face of Dior, but is it going to the change the mindset of the whitewashed fashion industry?

tahirahh4144 days ago

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