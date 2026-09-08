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Latest Stories
'Widows' Tackles Interracial Love in a Realistic Way
Steve McQueen's new heist film is notable for the refreshing way it presents the interracial couple at the story's center.
Dapper Dan Is Finally Getting His Props
After years of being shunned by the mainstream fashion world, Dapper Dan is debuting a new collection with Gucci. The Harlem legend talks his inspirations, black culture, and why he doesn’t like the term "streetwear."
How Kim Jones Made Louis Vuitton Cool
Kim Jones, who’s exiting Louis Vuitton after 7 years as men’s artistic director, brought streetwear to the fashion house and made it one of the most important luxury labels today.
Gucci, Dapper Dan, and Why Fashion Needs to Pay Homage Properly
Gucci was criticized for copying one of Dapper Dan's designs.
Moonlight's Ashton Sanders Is the Style Icon Hollywood Needs
Ashton Sanders' boundary-pushing style that has quickly made him one to watch
The Only Thing New About Men in Rompers Is This Terrible Name
Romphim is the "new' trend hat nobody asked for.
Barbershop Debates and Presidential Durags: An Interview With Obama's Barber
Obama's barber on whether or barbershop debates, the "Obama cut," and if the President wears a durag.
What Rihanna's Groundbreaking Dior Campaign Means for Fashion's Diversity Gap
Rihanna makes history as the first black face of Dior, but is it going to the change the mindset of the whitewashed fashion industry?