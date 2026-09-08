Jack Stanley Portrait

Jack Stanley

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined May 2015 | 42 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

breaks magazine

Breaks Magazine Makes the Move into Print and Releases New Lucien Clark Film

Four years after it started life online, Breaks Magazine has made the jump into print with the release of the first IRL issue.

Jack Stanley3689 days ago

WTF Actually Happened to Francis Jeffers?

Francis Jeffers was hailed as one of England's brightest talents but an £11 million move to Arsenal proved to be the catalyst for an infamous decline.

Jack Stanley3909 days ago

This New Photography Exhibition Is a Glimpse into Central London's Past Glory

A new exhibition, A Time and A Place... For Everything, shows Soho and the area’s landmarks and icons through it’s history.

Jack Stanley4011 days ago

The 25 Best Football Pictures of the Week on Instagram

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is going back to his childhood home and putting on a party for almost everyone there.

Jack Stanley4017 days ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Booked Malmo's Main Square so Everyone Can Watch His Homecoming

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has booked out his home city's main square so that everyone can watch his homecoming when PSG play Malmo in November.

Jack Stanley4018 days ago
Advertisement

The Syrian Refugee Tripped by a Camerawoman Is Training to Be a Football Coach in Spain

The video of Osama Abdul Mohsen being tripped up by a camerawoman while he was carrying his son was one of the most shocking during the refugee crisis.

Jack Stanley4019 days ago

Apparently Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Going to the MLS Next Summer

It seems like Cristiano Ronaldo is constantly about to leave Real Madrid, but this time there's a new destination.

Jack Stanley4019 days ago

Watch Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Pele and Kobe Bryant in the New FIFA 16 Trailer

It's finally almost here. After a summer of waiting and anticipation, EA Sports are about to drop FIFA 16.

Jack Stanley4019 days ago

Samsung Could Be about to Drop a Smartphone with a Folding Screen

Samsung's new entry into the smartphone game might have a single big screen that can then be folded in half.

Jack Stanley4019 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Isn't Even on the List of Fifa 16's Top Free-kick Takers

He might be the Champions League's top scorer ever and, arguably, the best player in the world right now, but he doesn't even make the top 10.

Jack Stanley4020 days ago
Advertisement

Win Tickets to the FIFA 16 Launch

Win two tickets to the FIFA 16 launch.

Jack Stanley4021 days ago

The 10 Most Underrated Players in World Football

Some players just never get the credit they deserve.

Jack Stanley4021 days ago

adidas Have Found a New Way to Celebrate Goals and It's Amazing

adidas Football celebrated Daley Blind's goal against Liverpool with a surreal video of him riding a dolphin.

Jack Stanley4022 days ago

The 25 Best Football Pictures of the Week on Instagram

The 25 Best Football Pictures of the Week on Instagram

Jack Stanley4024 days ago

Two Russian Five Year Olds Tunnelled out of Their Nursery and Tried to Buy a Jaguar

All the kids wanted was a brand new whip.

Jack Stanley4026 days ago
Advertisement

Uber Are Collecting Donations for Syrian Refugees

Until 8pm tonight, Uber are using their cars to collect donations to go on sale in Save the Children shops.

Jack Stanley4027 days ago

British MPs Are Going to Debate Legalising Cannabis Next Month

The debate on the legalisation of cannabis has been scheduled for Monday 12th October.

Jack Stanley4027 days ago

Here's How Football's Biggest Clubs Are Helping the Refugees

Europe's football clubs who have played a key role in making sure refugees are supported and looked after.

Jack Stanley4029 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App