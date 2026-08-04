Here's the McQueen Jacket Worn by Slayyyter in the “Brand New Chanel$” Video

Among the many standout pieces worn by Slayyyter in her “Brand New Chanel$” video is an Alexander McQueen cropped utility jacket from the Spring/Summer 2026 Collection.

The jacket, which can be seen above, features a corseted bodice with a summer floral jacquard and gold frogging embroidery. It is available to purchase in stores and online.

A corset top in the same floral motif is also available here.

To coincide with her Worst Girl in the World Tour, which kicked off last week in St. Louis, Slayyyter dropped the video for “Brand New Chanel$,” which she directed. The visuals come after she debuted the song on the first night of her tour. Slayyyter later shared the performance on social media, along with the imminent release date.