EXTRA® Gum is Winning Soccer's Big Moment With Big Moves

For soccer fans, extra time is when they're most locked in. Those minutes can make or break a game, and for true fanatics, everything else falls away.



EXTRA® Gum is celebrating those captivating moments with a new EXTRA Time anthem, "Hotshot (Extra Time)" created with singer-songwriter Izzy Escobar.



"Hotshot (Extra Time)" is composed to help fans lock in and focus on the excitement of soccer's most pivotal moments, providing inspiration that fans can take with them long after extra time has ended and the game's over.



As the official EXTRA Time anthem, the song builds on the gum brand's "Chew Into It" philosophy that encourages people to be more present and engage with the moments that matter most.



The "Hotshot (Extra Time)" video came to fruition in partnership with Complex, which linked with EXTRA® Gum and Izzy Escobar to conceptualize, shoot, and distribute it on YouTube, Complex, and the outlet’s social channels.



Check out the official video for "Hotshot (Extra Time)" here, then head to Spotify to stream the track and add it to your playlists.



True to the EXTRA Time anthem message, EXTRA® Gum is giving fans a chance to enter to win $120,000 with the Chew Into It Sweepstakes.



To enter, fans have to show EXTRA® Gum how they Chew Into It with the EXTRA Time anthem. Just use the "Hotshot (Extra Time)" sound on Instagram or TikTok and tag #ChewIntoItSweepstakes for a chance to win. Once fans have posted about how they lock in for extra time, they can visit the EXTRA® Gum website to complete the entry form.