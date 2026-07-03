Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali was a professional boxer and three-time world heavyweight champion celebrated for his lightning-fast footwork, powerful jab, and charismatic showmanship. He was born on January 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. Emerging in the 1960s, Ali disrupted traditional boxing with his “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” style and masterful psychological tactics, including poetic trash talk. Beyond boxing, he was a vocal civil rights advocate and outspoken critic of the Vietnam War, using his fame to confront racial inequality and political injustice. Ali’s career is marked by iconic moments like the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle,” where he reclaimed the heavyweight title by defeating George Foreman, and the brutal 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” fight against Joe Frazier. These events elevated boxing beyond sport, turning matches into historic spectacles that combined athleticism with cultural significance. His willingness to speak out on political issues during a turbulent era set a precedent for athletes engaging in activism while still competing at the highest levels.

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Here's Your First Look at the Muhammad Ali Series Directed by Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

See Jaalen Best Become Muhammad Ali in Prime Video’s 'The Greatest' Teaser

Prime Video’s The Greatest traces Ali’s rise from Cassius Clay, with Jaalen Best starring and Michael B. Jordan executive producing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Trashes Laila Ali's Mother: 'That Was The Worst Pain'
Sports

Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Trashes Laila Ali’s Mother in New Interview

Khalilah Camacho-Ali opens up about the public affair with Veronica Porsche that shattered her marriage and still fuels decades-old resentment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
Shoe Palace x Adidas Superstar 'Muhammad Ali'
Sneakers

Muhammad Ali Inspires This Shoe Palace x Adidas Superstar Collab

Here's how to buy the Muhammad Ali-inspired Adidas Superstars.

Victor Deng214 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Claressa Shields attends the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 13: Laila Ali speaks onstage during the 2024 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Claressa Accuses Laila Ali of ‘Hating on the Youth,’ Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Her

Shields alleged that Ali "hates on any woman in combat sports" who become more popular than her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams263 days ago
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Muhammad Ali's Brother, Rahaman Ali, Has Died
Sports

Muhammad Ali's Brother, Rahaman Ali, Has Died

The fellow professional boxer was 82 years old.

Bernadette Giacomazzo348 days ago
Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Roasts Laila Ali Amid Rumored Claressa Shields Bout: 'Too Old'
Sports

Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Roasts Laila Ali Amid Rumored Claressa Shields Bout

'I think she needs to leave [boxing] alone,' Khalilah Camacho-Ali said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo354 days ago
LL Cool J.
Music

LL Cool J Shuts Down Doubts Over G.O.A.T. Acronym Origins: 'Claim!?'

Uncle L named his eighth studio album 'G.O.A.T.,' which was released back in 2000.

tara mahadevan359 days ago
Snoop Dogg at the live finale for 'The Voice.'
Music

Snoop Dogg Reveals His Dream Blunt Rotation

Choosing anyone, dead or alive, Snoop said Sade would be one of his picks.

Joe Price578 days ago
Music

Boy George Recounts Meeting ‘Genius’ Muhammad Ali, Says He Told Him He Was a ‘Very Pretty Boy’

The “Karma Chameleon” singer is marking his return to Broadway in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical.'

tara mahadevan984 days ago
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Ali lead image for Champion collab
Style

Champion Recruits Don C for Muhammad Ali Capsule Collection

In celebration of the boxing legend's 80th birthday, the athletic wear brand teamed up with Don C to create a range of boxing-inspired pieces.

Joshua Espinoza1647 days ago
eddie fallon
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Recounts Fabled Basketball Game Against Prince Featured on ‘Chappelle's Show’

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy looks back on an infamous game of pickup basketball with Prince, his thoughts on 'Coming 2 America,' and more.

tara mahadevan1968 days ago
Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Is Working on a Roc Nation-Produced Muhammad Ali Series With Amazon

Following the arrival of his new Alexa Super Bowl commercial, Michael B. Jordan has announed his production company has signed a new deal with Amazon Studios.

Joe Price1986 days ago
One Night In Miami
Pop Culture

Trailer for Regina King-Directed ‘One Night in Miami’ Unites Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke

Muhammad Ali celebrated his first win over Sonny Liston with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. 'One Night In Miami' speculates how that might have gone.

Alex Galbraith2068 days ago
American boxer Muhammad Ali
Sports

Muhammad Ali's Son Says Father Would Call Black Lives Matter Movement 'Racist'

Though he claims "killing is wrong," Muhammad Ali Jr. went on to say extreme violence should be waged against members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Xavier Hamilton2215 days ago
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