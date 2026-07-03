As the UFC prepares for its Freedom 250 card at the White House, here are the 20 greatest bouts in the promotion's history.R.M. Schneiderman
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From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
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Canadian UFC legend on returning to the MCU, the difference between fighting for the cameras and for real, and the time he punched Mackie accidentally.Rick Mele
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What Georges St-Pierre Learned About Life While Preparing For 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
Georges St-Pierre makes his MCU return as Batroc in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', currently airing on Disney+. Read about his approach to the role.Khal