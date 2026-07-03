Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira rose to UFC Lightweight Champion through a series of iconic submission victories that reshaped the division's grappling landscape. He was born on October 17, 1989, in Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil. Oliveira’s 2021 win over Michael Chandler, where he secured a TKO (punches) victory, became a defining moment that showcased his relentless pursuit of finishing fights. Oliveira’s career reflects a continuous evolution, blending traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with innovative transitions that keep opponents off-balance. Known for his ability to chain submissions together in rapid succession, Oliveira thrives on adapting mid-fight to exploit any opening, whether standing or on the mat. His fights are a masterclass in pressure and technique, attracting fans who appreciate high-level grappling artistry and the unpredictability of his ground game. Oliveira’s influence extends beyond his wins, inspiring a new generation of fighters to expand the role of submissions in MMA.

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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Recruits MMA Phenom Charles Oliveira for New Project Rock Ads
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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Recruits MMA Phenom Charles Oliveira for New Project Rock Ads

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recruited MMA phenom Charles Oliveira for his new ads for Project Rock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo311 days ago

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