See Jaalen Best Become Muhammad Ali in Prime Video’s 'The Greatest' Teaser

Per Deadline, the teaser wastes no time showcasing the swagger that made Ali a household name long before he became heavyweight champion. In one standout moment, Best confidently declares, "I'm gonna be the youngest heavyweight champion ever," capturing the fearless ambition that defined the boxing icon's early years.

Prime Video has officially dropped the first teaser for The Greatest, offering audiences their first glimpse at the first authorized scripted series about Muhammad Ali . Along with the footage, the streamer confirmed the eight-episode limited series will premiere on November 4, with Jaalen Best starring as the legendary boxer during his rise from Cassius Clay to one of the most influential figures in sports history. Michael B. Jordan executive-produces the project through Outlier Society, in collaboration with Ali's estate.

Creator Ben Watkins joined cast members Jaalen Best, Michael Ealy, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, and Kai Parham to unveil the project on July 4.

The series features a stacked ensemble beyond its leading man. Giovanni Ribisi portrays legendary trainer Angelo Dundee, Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier play Ali's parents, Kai Parham stars as Rahaman Ali, Amin Joseph steps into the role of Sonny Liston, and Michael Ealy portrays Malcolm X.

Ealy celebrated the teaser's release on Facebook, writing, "Before there was Ali, there was Clay. Here's the first teaser for THE GREATEST, a new original series coming to Prime November 4." He added, "Very proud to be part of this cast and crew. Cannot wait for you to see this one!"

Behind the camera, The Greatest is just as ambitious. Ben Watkins created the series, serves as showrunner, and directs its opening episodes, while Michael B. Jordan executive produces alongside Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo. Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's widow, also serves as an executive producer, making this the first scripted television adaptation developed in full cooperation with Ali's estate.

The series was filmed across Ontario, including Toronto, Cobourg, and Hamilton, and spans pivotal moments throughout Ali's extraordinary career and personal life.