Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou, born Francis Zavier Ngannou, is a Cameroonian mixed martial artist and former UFC Heavyweight Champion celebrated for his devastating knockout power and remarkable journey from poverty to international stardom. He was born on September 5, 1986, in Batié, Cameroon. After moving to France, he quickly rose through the MMA ranks, securing the UFC Heavyweight title in 2021 by knocking out Stipe Miocic. Ngannou’s signature attribute is his extraordinary punching force, which, combined with his improving technique, has established him as one of the most feared strikers in heavyweight history. Fans return to Ngannou’s fights because of the intense unpredictability his one-punch knockout potential brings, setting him apart in a division often dominated by grappling specialists. His bouts frequently end in the first round, generating heightened anticipation and shifting the UFC heavyweight narrative toward explosive striking and swift finishes, making his presence a defining force in the sport’s heavyweight landscape.

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Jake Paul Blasts 'Idiot' Francis Ngannou for Rejecting Netflix Fight Offer
Sports

Jake Paul Blasts 'Idiot' Francis Ngannou for Rejecting Netflix Fight Offer

The influencer says that the UFC fighter had a chance to get back in the ring—and the headlines—with the offer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2.
Sports

Francis Ngannou Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Teen He Reportedly Hit With His Motorcycle

The former UFC champion accidentally struck a 17-year-old girl during Easter weekend while out riding in Cameroon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams440 days ago
Francis Ngannou speaking into a microphone during a podcast interview, wearing a PFL Africa shirt and headphones
Sports

Francis Ngannou Shares Heartbreaking Story of Losing His 15-Month-Old Son: 'What Do You Mean He's Gone?'

Ngannou revealed that his son suddenly died in April due to a "malformation on his brain."

Joe Price723 days ago
Sports

Tyson Fury Defeats Francis Ngannou: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and More React

Ngannou stunned the world when he hit Fury with a left hook that knocked him down in the third round.

Mark Elibert992 days ago
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Mike Tyson & Francis Ngannou Fight Over GOAT KO, Boxer, and MMA Fighter | GOAT Talk
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Mike Tyson & Francis Ngannou Fight Over GOAT KO, Boxer, and MMA Fighter | GOAT Talk

Ahead of the Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury fight on October 28th, Francis Ngannou and his new trainer Mike Tyson declare their GOAT boxer, knockouts, and Mike T

Complex1046 days ago
Tyson Fury photographed in London
Life

Tyson Fury Once Again Says He'll Retire After Dillian Whyte Fight, Discusses Hybrid Match with Francis Ngannou

Now that the Dillian Whyte fight is over, Tyson Fury has once again teased his retirement, though it seems he and Francis Ngannou might go head-to-head.

tara mahadevan1545 days ago

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