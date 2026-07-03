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Morgan Freeman Unveils His 'Symphonic Blues Experience' Album
At 89, the Oscar winner turns his Mississippi memories into a symphonic blues journey with Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and more on a history-spanning LP.
Chase Infiniti and Morgan Freeman Star in Campaign for New Audi Q3
The new commercial sees the two actors introducing the all-new 2026 Audi Q3 SUV.
‘Lioness’ Season 3 Wraps Filming With No Premiere Date in Sight
Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman return as Taylor Sheridan expands the series with new cast, Texas locations, and an 'EPIC' Season 3 shoot.
Morgan Freeman Fires Back at AI Voice Replicas: ‘I’ve Got Lawyers’
As AI voice clones surge, the Oscar winner details the legal fight to protect the voice he spent years perfecting.
Eddie Murphy Shares Acting Advice From Sidney Poitier, James Brown, More
Late Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier warned Murphy not to take on dramatic roles.
Morgan Freeman on How His Acting Coach Helped Him Hone His Signature Voice: ‘Relaxation Is the Key'
On 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' the Academy Award winner shared that an LACC voice coach helped him achieve his now-signature voice.
Morgan Freeman Calls Black History Month and Being Labeled African American an ‘Insult'
In a new interview with 'The Sunday Times,' Morgan Freeman was candid on race, calling Black History Month and the term African American insults.
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Metro Boomin’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin has earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 'Heroes & Villains.' The album features superstars ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more.
Betty White's Agent Says Her Death Was Not Related to a Booster Shot
White, who was nearing her 100th birthday in January, previously shared that she had “no fear or dread of death” in a 2012 TimesTalks interview.
Watch 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Red-Band Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek
Based on the extra NSFW clip, the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, picks up where the original film left off.
Morgan Freeman Wants You to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine: 'If You Trust Me, You’ll Get the Vaccine'
Morgan Freeman partnered with the arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition to create a public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine.
'Lean on Me' Principal Joe Clark Dead at 82
Bat-wielding high school principal Joe Clark has died. The Patterson, New Jersey educator who inspired the film 'Lean on Me' was 82 years old.
Morgan Freeman Explains Why He Narrated 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode II'
Morgan Freeman was the surprise guest on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's project 'Savage Mode II' that no one saw coming, but it was a perfect fit.
Shia LaBeouf's 'Fast Times' Performance as Spicoli Praised by Cameron Crowe as 'Wild and Brave'
The actor and performance artist stole the show as Jeff Spicoli during last month's charity-benefiting live reading of the 'Fast Times' script.
21 Savage and Metro Boomin Announce Release Date for 'Savage Mode 2' With Trailer Narrated by Morgan Freeman
With a brief trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin announce the release date for 'Savage Mode 2' and, well, it's not far off.
People Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Spicoli During Celeb-Filled 'Fast Times' Reading
Forget about Jennifer and Brad. Shia LaBeouf absolutely stole the show during the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' charity livestream on Thursday night.
Watch the Official Trailer for Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'
Gerard Butler is back as Mike Banning, and this time, he's being framed for the attempted murder of the President.
Seth Rogen Replaces Morgan Freeman as Voice of Vancouver Public Transit
Morgan Freeman lost the public transit collaboration when allegations of sexual harassment against him were made public, but the upside is that Seth Rogen, who is from Vancouver, might do an even better job.