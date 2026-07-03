Morgan Freeman

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Morgan Freeman Announces His First Blues Album and Single
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Unveils His 'Symphonic Blues Experience' Album

At 89, the Oscar winner turns his Mississippi memories into a symphonic blues journey with Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and more on a history-spanning LP.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Chase Infiniti, with braided hair, sits in a car's driver's seat, looking forward, while Morgan Freeman is in the passenger seat.
Style

Chase Infiniti and Morgan Freeman Star in Campaign for New Audi Q3

The new commercial sees the two actors introducing the all-new 2026 Audi Q3 SUV.

Joe Price85 days ago
'Lioness' Season 3 Wraps Filming, But Premiere Date Not Yet Confirmed
Pop Culture

‘Lioness’ Season 3 Wraps Filming With No Premiere Date in Sight

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman return as Taylor Sheridan expands the series with new cast, Texas locations, and an 'EPIC' Season 3 shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Morgan Freeman is Not Here for AI Replicating His Voice: 'I've Got Lawyers'
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Fires Back at AI Voice Replicas: ‘I’ve Got Lawyers’

As AI voice clones surge, the Oscar winner details the legal fight to protect the voice he spent years perfecting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Sidney Poitier attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California/Eddie Murphy on Sunday, February 16, 2025.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Shares Acting Advice From Sidney Poitier, James Brown, More

Late Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier warned Murphy not to take on dramatic roles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams479 days ago
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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Morgan Freeman appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" October 23, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman on How His Acting Coach Helped Him Hone His Signature Voice: ‘Relaxation Is the Key'

On 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' the Academy Award winner shared that an LACC voice coach helped him achieve his now-signature voice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams633 days ago
Morgan Freeman photographed in Hollywood
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Calls Black History Month and Being Labeled African American an ‘Insult'

In a new interview with 'The Sunday Times,' Morgan Freeman was candid on race, calling Black History Month and the term African American insults.

taramhdvn1188 days ago
This is a photo of Metro Boomin
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Metro Boomin’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Heroes & Villains’

Metro Boomin has earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 'Heroes &amp; Villains.' The album features superstars ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more.

Eric Diep1314 days ago
Betty White's Walk of Fame star surrounded by flowers
Pop Culture

Betty White's Agent Says Her Death Was Not Related to a Booster Shot

White, who was nearing her 100th birthday in January, previously shared that she had “no fear or dread of death” in a 2012 TimesTalks interview.

Brenton Blanchet1656 days ago
hitmans-wifes-bodyguard
Pop Culture

Watch 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Red-Band Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek

Based on the extra NSFW clip, the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, picks up where the original film left off.

tara mahadevan1892 days ago
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Morgan Freeman backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Wants You to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine: 'If You Trust Me, You’ll Get the Vaccine'

Morgan Freeman partnered with the arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition to create a public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Xavier Hamilton1929 days ago
Joe Clark
Life

'Lean on Me' Principal Joe Clark Dead at 82

Bat-wielding high school principal Joe Clark has died. The Patterson, New Jersey educator who inspired the film 'Lean on Me' was 82 years old.

Alex Galbraith2026 days ago
freeman 21
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Explains Why He Narrated 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode II'

Morgan Freeman was the surprise guest on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's project 'Savage Mode II' that no one saw coming, but it was a perfect fit.

tara mahadevan2111 days ago
goat
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf's 'Fast Times' Performance as Spicoli Praised by Cameron Crowe as 'Wild and Brave'

The actor and performance artist stole the show as Jeff Spicoli during last month's charity-benefiting live reading of the 'Fast Times' script.

Trace William Cowen2111 days ago
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Music

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Announce Release Date for 'Savage Mode 2' With Trailer Narrated by Morgan Freeman

With a brief trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin announce the release date for 'Savage Mode 2' and, well, it's not far off.

Gavin Evans2118 days ago
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goat
Pop Culture

People Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Spicoli During Celeb-Filled 'Fast Times' Reading

Forget about Jennifer and Brad. Shia LaBeouf absolutely stole the show during the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' charity livestream on Thursday night.

Trace William Cowen2129 days ago
Angel Has Fallen
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler is back as Mike Banning, and this time, he's being framed for the attempted murder of the President.

Khal2620 days ago
Seth Rogen.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Replaces Morgan Freeman as Voice of Vancouver Public Transit

Morgan Freeman lost the public transit collaboration when allegations of sexual harassment against him were made public, but the upside is that Seth Rogen, who is from Vancouver, might do an even better job.

juliarp2914 days ago

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