Mo'Nique

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Latest Stories

Mo'Nique Pens Open Letter to Whoopi Goldberg: 'I Hope This Finds You Well'
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Pens Open Letter to Whoopi Goldberg: 'I Hope This Finds You Well'

After revisiting their viral 2018 clash on 'The View,' Mo’Nique questions Whoopi’s past criticism and asks if Hollywood’s rules—and hearts—have changed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Mo'Nique attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Deliverance" at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey attend the world premiere of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Wants 'Public Open Conversation' With Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey: 'Don't Run'

The actress and comedian claimed that issues with Perry and Winfrey "cost" her twelve years of her career.

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
Mo'Nique Launches New Fitness Movement Following Weight Loss Journey
Life

Mo'Nique Launches New Fitness Movement Following Weight Loss Journey

'Mo'Nique's Movement' is a new YouTube series that inspires bigger women to love their curves and get healthy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo280 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Mo'Nique attends The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Wants Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry to ‘Take Accountablity’ for Messing With Her ‘Livelihood'

The actress-comedian says Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey "publicly shamed" her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams333 days ago
(L) Comedian Mo'Nique performs onstage during The Bridge Comedy Show at Stockbridge Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (R) Shannon Sharpe speaks during Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Defends 'Brother' Shannon Sharpe From 'Judgments' Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The actress-comedian expressed her "love" for Sharpe on Instagram Live.

Jaelani Turner-Williams338 days ago
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Shannon Sharpe.
Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Warned Several Times About Younger Women by ‘Club Shay Shay’ Guests

Katt Williams, Mo'Nique and Lil Yachty are among those who suggested the NFL Hall of Famer date women a little closer to his age.

Jaelani Turner-Williams350 days ago
Split image: Left shows a man with text "I apologize mommy." Right shows Mo'Nique in a black dress with floral embellishments.
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique’s Son Shalon Apologizes to His Mother for ‘Betrayal’: ‘I Have to Take Full Accountability’

Tensions publicly escalated between them when Jackson claimed Mo'Nique had no desire to be his mother anymore.

Alex Ocho415 days ago
Mo'Nique in a black dress at a Netflix event; Shannon Sharpe in a plaid suit at a Brandcast event.
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Jokes That She Told Shannon Sharpe 'Leave Them White Bitches Alone'

The comedian appeared on 'Club Shay Shay' last year.

Trace William Cowen439 days ago
Mo'Nique in a black floral dress and Tyler Perry in a suit and glasses, both posing separately at events.
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry Over Angie Stone Eulogy: ‘Where’s My Public Apology?’

The actress and comedienne called out Perry after he made a passionate speech at Stone's funeral, condemning her mistreatment and unpaid royalties.

Alex Ocho486 days ago
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Remembers Lee Daniels Feud, Calls Him a ‘Friend’ After Reconciling

The pair were estranged until Daniels publicly apologized to Mo'Nique in 2022.

tara mahadevan687 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique attend The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 02, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Talks 'Forgiveness' in Reconciliation With Mo'Nique: 'Wasn't That God Working?'

'The Deliverance' director apologized to Mo'Nique in 2022, following their public fallout over 2009 drama 'Precious.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams696 days ago
Music

Mo'Nique Reportedly Called Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey 'C**n Motherf*kers' During Stand-Up Rant

Mo'Nique still has problems with Perry and Winfrey, 15 years after the duo allegedly had the actress-comedian blacklisted from Hollywood.

Jaelani Turner-Williams808 days ago
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Reflects on ‘Heated’ Argument With Kanye Over Kim K. ‘Stalker’ Comment: ‘I’ll Have You Killed’

Hughley recalled meeting up with Ye after the artist took issue with the comedian calling him a "stalker" over his public efforts to get back with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Says She's Joining Her 'Twin Brother' Katt Williams on Tour

Katt Williams and Mo'Nique's separate appearances on 'Club Shay Shay' proved to be great for marketing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Pop Culture

Everyone Mo'Nique Took Shots at in Her Shannon Sharpe Interview

The comedian gave Sharpe his most explosive interview since Katt Williams.

Joe Price891 days ago
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Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Mo'Nique 'Is Constantly Throwing the Rock and Hiding the Hand' After 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

The comedian went after his longtime rival in an Instagram post, calling Mo'Nique a liar after her chat with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams891 days ago
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

The NFL Hall of Famer parted ways with Skip Bayless and FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ last year.

Zach Dionne891 days ago

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