Mo'Nique Says She's Joining Her 'Twin Brother' Katt Williams on Tour

Toward the end of the video, she acknowledged Katt Williams, who preceded her in visiting Club Shay Shay last month in a since-viral chat with host Shannon Sharpe.

"And I want to talk to them about our brother Katt Williams," she said at the end of the video, which originated on Instagram Live. "Now y'all know that that's my fraternal twin brother, non-biological, okay? And I wanna tell y'all about my twin brother Katt Williams, baby. Guess what? I'm gonna be joining my brother—my twin brother—Katt Williams on the Dark Matter Tour."

She continued, "So I'm excited, we are excited. I cannot wait to see y'all, Connecticut. I'll see y'all tomorrow night with our brother, Katt Williams. All over New York with our brother Katt Williams. And I'll say this, too—and I told him this: I said for as funny and as talented as you are, your heart is far bigger."