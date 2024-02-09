Mo'Nique Says She's Joining Her 'Twin Brother' Katt Williams on Tour

Likely thanks to her Club Shay Shay interview, Mo'Nique will hit the road with her "twin brother" Katt Williams for his Dark Matter stand-up tour.
One day after the podcast episode's premiere, Mo'Nique posted an Instagram video with her husband, Sidney Hicks, announcing the news. The couple first clarified their issues with D.L. Hughley, who shared an Instagram video yesterday where he called Mo'Nique a liar for comments made on Club Shay Shay about appearing on his radio show.
Toward the end of the video, she acknowledged Katt Williams, who preceded her in visiting Club Shay Shay last month in a since-viral chat with host Shannon Sharpe.
"And I want to talk to them about our brother Katt Williams," she said at the end of the video, which originated on Instagram Live. "Now y'all know that that's my fraternal twin brother, non-biological, okay? And I wanna tell y'all about my twin brother Katt Williams, baby. Guess what? I'm gonna be joining my brother—my twin brother—Katt Williams on the Dark Matter Tour."
She continued, "So I'm excited, we are excited. I cannot wait to see y'all, Connecticut. I'll see y'all tomorrow night with our brother, Katt Williams. All over New York with our brother Katt Williams. And I'll say this, too—and I told him this: I said for as funny and as talented as you are, your heart is far bigger."
Williams is stepping up the female empowerment in comedy, as Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is also an opener for Katt on select dates of his tour. Despite claims made against Kevin during Williams' Club Shay Shay interview, Torrei Hart clarified to TMZ last month that there was "no shade" toward the father of her two children.
"Whatever's going on between him and Katt, that's not my beef," she told the outlet. "I have beef with no one, okay?"