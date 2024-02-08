Everyone Mo'Nique Took Shots at in Her Shannon Sharpe Interview

Following the fallout about being "blackballed," as she put it, after giving an Oscar-winning performance in Precious, she said Kevin Hart reached out to her to help mend the situation. While he said he wasn't really a friend of Oprah's, he did know Tyler Perry and wanted to reach out to him on Mo'Nique's behalf.

"Kevin Hart, I do his podcast, and I want y'all to re-listen to the podcast so you can hear it for yourself," she said. "When he first comes on he says, 'You're like my mother, you're like my aunt, you're like my sister.' Okay, then we do the podcast, we speak about the Tyler Perry situation. Oprah Winfrey, he said, 'I don't really know Oprah but I'mma reach out to Tyler.' I appreciate that Kevin kept his word, he reached out to Tyler Perry. Kevin Hart called me back about maybe a week or so later, he said, 'Mo, I talked to Tyler, he said he don't want to revisit it.' He said, 'But I tell you what, let's move past that, Mo, let's just move pass that and let's just do great things together.'"

While she wasn't happy with the way the situation played out, she did give Hart some praise for his support. "When my family was up against the wall, Kevin hart wrote us a check, and said, 'here you go,'" she shared. "We're forever grateful for that. When we were able to give it back, we said, 'Brother, we appreciate you, with some interest on top 'cause I don't never want nobody to think.... I just want to make sure I put that out there."

He offered to work with her on any project, whether it be in an executive producer role or something else, but weeks later they were told by his manager that Kevin didn't want "anything to do with" her. When she confronted him about it, he said it was all a "miscommunication" and he would follow up with her soon. "That was two years," she said. "I've never talked back to Kevin Hart again."

