D.L. Hughley Reflects on ‘Heated’ Argument With Kanye Over Kim K. ‘Stalker’ Comment: ‘I’ll Have You Killed’

D.L. Hughley will tell-all in an upcoming episode of the The Jason Lee Show.

In clips exclusively shared with Complex, the comedian addressed his issues with Mo'Nique and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. In 2022, the comedian and actor commented on West's divorce from Kim Kardashian in a VladTV interview and called the artist a "stalker."

During a portion of The Jason Lee Show, Hughley recalled meeting up with Ye and having a "heated" argument.

"And it turned out that some of the people I knew, some of the people [Kanye] knew, we ended up having a conversation," Hughley said. "And he said, ‘I’m trying to get my woman back and you said I’m a stalker.’ And I said, ‘I believe you to be one.’ And we started arguing and, ‘Fuck you and fuck you! And ‘I’ll have you killed’ … It was that bad... It got heated. Listen, I’m not gonna say some shit to you that I ain’t gonna say to you if I’m talking to you.”

Watch the clip below.