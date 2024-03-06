D.L. Hughley Reflects on ‘Heated’ Argument With Kanye Over Kim K. ‘Stalker’ Comment: ‘I’ll Have You Killed’

D.L. Hughley will tell-all in an upcoming episode of the The Jason Lee Show.
In clips exclusively shared with Complex, the comedian addressed his issues with Mo'Nique and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. In 2022, the comedian and actor commented on West's divorce from Kim Kardashian in a VladTV interview and called the artist a "stalker."
During a portion of The Jason Lee Show, Hughley recalled meeting up with Ye and having a "heated" argument.
"And it turned out that some of the people I knew, some of the people [Kanye] knew, we ended up having a conversation," Hughley said. "And he said, ‘I’m trying to get my woman back and you said I’m a stalker.’ And I said, ‘I believe you to be one.’ And we started arguing and, ‘Fuck you and fuck you! And ‘I’ll have you killed’ … It was that bad... It got heated. Listen, I’m not gonna say some shit to you that I ain’t gonna say to you if I’m talking to you.”
Watch the clip below.
The feud between the comedian and artist saw Hughley referencing West's mental health and his 2005 song "Gold Digger" after he was ordered to pay Kardashian $200,000 monthly in child support.
The back-and-forth played out over social media with Ye saying he could "afford to hurt" Hughley and mentioning that he could get his address, something that caused the comedian's wife concern.
“What made me particularly upset – I don’t care what we argue about. When my woman wouldn’t be able to go home because he said where I lived," Hughley told Lee when reflecting on the beef. "[Kanye] didn’t put the address [out] but he said where I lived.”
Their beef also featured Ye-collaborator Theophilus London supposedly confronting Hughley and demanding he apologize to the Donda artist.
Jason Lee previously was hired as Ye’s Head of Media and Partnerships, a position he eventually left. The media personality reflected on it all in a 2023 interview with Complex.
Elsewhere in The Jason Lee Show chat, Hughley addressed Mo'Nique, who referenced Hughley's daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard, a sexual assault survivor, on a Feb. episode of Club Shay Shay.
Hughley responded in an IG post in which he called Mo'Nique a "liar" and discussed her estrangement from her eldest son. While on The Jason Lee Show, Hughley shared that his ongoing feud with the Oscar winner has caused issues between him and Shepard. The feud began over disagreements over which one of them would headline a 2022 Detroit stand-up comedy show.
"My daughter's so angry with me she hasn't spoken to me in weeks," Hughley told Lee.
"And what I don't understand is why my daughter's trauma would win an argument for you in contract dispute," he continued. "I don't get it. I'm not a victim at all. I'll stay the fucking slings and nails where they are, not her. I ain't talking about you or your people."
Hughley then threw shade at Mo'Nique's husband and manager, Sidney Hicks, calling him a "serviceman."
He continued, "But we're here now, and we're here now because you've taken me out of my character, cause you've put me in a place where I'm angry about having to be on the outs with someone I love. So fuck everything else."
The full interview with Hughley is scheduled to premiere on March 6 over on hollywoodunlocked.com and the Hollywood Unlocked YouTube channel at 5 p.m. ET