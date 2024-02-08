D.L. Hughley Says Mo'Nique 'Is Constantly Throwing the Rock and Hiding the Hand' After 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

D.L. Hughley has given his take on Mo'Nique after the Oscar-winner appeared on Club Shay Shay on Wednesday and it's probably safe to assume that the feud has reignited between the two comedians.

In a four-minute Instagram reel, Hughley, 60, ripped into Mo'Nique, 56, making allegations that the actress-comedian has an estranged relationship with her family, and keeps her husband, Sidney Hicks, on her payroll.

"Welp, 'Club Shay Shay' is getting messier and messier," Hughley began. "It's almost like Wendy Williams didn't go nowhere, she just got a weight set."

He continued, "Every time I see Mo'Nique these days, she's doing some greasy-ass video, with her and her daddy, complaining about something."

After making an unprovoked joke about Mo'Nique's weight, Hughley brought up Mo'Nique's discussion on Club Shay Shay about visiting Hughley's radio show, where she was "offended" by his co-host. At the time, Hughley wasn't in the studio, but Mo'Nique claimed that she called him after the uncomfortable situation.

"Mo'Nique's a liar," Hughley said. "When Mo'Nique did call me, I hear her complaints, I listened to her and I pulled the segment. So if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would've aired. It didn't, because I respected her wishes. She's a liar."