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Gabriel Alvarez

Joined July 2014 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

Nas wearing a beanie and a bandana, with a serious expression, set against a purple background.

The 100 Best Nas Songs

Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.

Gabriel Alvarez3 days ago
WILL SMITH EMANCIPATION INTERVIEW

What to Watch This Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale,' 'Harry & Meghan' and More

Check out the best of the best that is hitting theaters, TV and streaming services this week. From 'Emancipation,' to 'The Whale,' and more.

Gabriel Alvarez1378 days ago
best eminem songs girls

The 100 Best Eminem Songs of All Time, Ranked

His name is Marshall Mathers. He's just a regular guy who happens to have a few alter egos, some skeletons in his closet, and a way with words. AKA Eminem.

Gabriel Alvarez3195 days ago
best ghostface killah songs black jesus

The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs

See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.

Gabriel Alvarez3298 days ago
grandmaster flash

1982 Determined What Hip-Hop Would Become

Hip-hop was born in 1972. It wouldn't be until '82 though, that rap music would go from boomboxes to being broadcast right into your living room.

Gabriel Alvarez3299 days ago
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Remembering Prodigy, Who Turned His Pain Into Power

Mobb Deep legend Prodigy, who struggled with sickle cell anemia since birth, infused New York rap with the realness.

Gabriel Alvarez3375 days ago

The 1996 Project: Looking Back at the Year Hip-Hop Embraced Success

From the rise of female MCs to the loss of 2Pac, we remember the highs and lows, 20 years later.

Gabriel Alvarez3860 days ago

Men in Black: Why N.W.A.'s Message Is Now More Relevant Than Ever

With shocking songs about inner-city strife and police violence, the gangsta rap pioneers reach a new generation with the 'Straight Outta Compton' movie.

Gabriel Alvarez4052 days ago
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On the Set of 'Straight Outta Compton'—the Pioneering Rap Biopic

A look at how director F. Gary Gray and a group of unknown actors brought N.W.A's legacy to the big screen.

Gabriel Alvarez4056 days ago
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25 Iconic Adult Movie Cars

It's all about setting.

Gabriel Alvarez4835 days ago
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The 50 Hottest Celebrity Daughters

Get ready to thank the actors, singers, and other fame-holders they call their parents.

Gabriel Alvarez4961 days ago
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The 50 Best Strip Clubs in America

Because at some point in your adult life you'll end up in one. Make it the right one.

Gabriel Alvarez5331 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Skits

From groupies to game shows, answering machine antics to hard-boiled hood tales, Complex counts down the intros, outros, and interludes that real rap heads can't live without.

Gabriel Alvarez5399 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Boxing Outfits

In anticipation of the big fight between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez this weekend, we rank the best boxing 'fits of all time.

Gabriel Alvarez5426 days ago
Wu Tang Clan; best wu tang songs

The 100 Best Wu-Tang Clan Songs

The Wu-Tang saga is a revolution that swarmed on the music industry like a pack of killer bees. The 100 Best Wu-Tang Clan Songs.

Gabriel Alvarez5509 days ago
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Beyoncé: Mighty Fly (2011 Cover Story & Gallery)

After a year away to spread her wings, Queen Bey is back to reclaim her throne. Check out the full profile and photoshoot from our August/September issue.

Gabriel Alvarez5539 days ago
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The 50 Best Movie Dialogue Samples in Hip-Hop

From kung fu flicks to urban comedies, check out the freshest uses of movie snippets in rap.

Gabriel Alvarez5543 days ago
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Exhibition-ism: Porn Star Alexis Ford Visits the Museum of Sex

Sharing her thoughts on everything from furries to noodles.

Gabriel Alvarez5650 days ago

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