Gabriel Alvarez
Latest Stories
The 100 Best Nas Songs
Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.
What to Watch This Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale,' 'Harry & Meghan' and More
Check out the best of the best that is hitting theaters, TV and streaming services this week. From 'Emancipation,' to 'The Whale,' and more.
The 100 Best Eminem Songs of All Time, Ranked
His name is Marshall Mathers. He's just a regular guy who happens to have a few alter egos, some skeletons in his closet, and a way with words. AKA Eminem.
The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs
See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.
1982 Determined What Hip-Hop Would Become
Hip-hop was born in 1972. It wouldn't be until '82 though, that rap music would go from boomboxes to being broadcast right into your living room.
Remembering Prodigy, Who Turned His Pain Into Power
Mobb Deep legend Prodigy, who struggled with sickle cell anemia since birth, infused New York rap with the realness.
The 1996 Project: Looking Back at the Year Hip-Hop Embraced Success
From the rise of female MCs to the loss of 2Pac, we remember the highs and lows, 20 years later.
Men in Black: Why N.W.A.'s Message Is Now More Relevant Than Ever
With shocking songs about inner-city strife and police violence, the gangsta rap pioneers reach a new generation with the 'Straight Outta Compton' movie.
On the Set of 'Straight Outta Compton'—the Pioneering Rap Biopic
A look at how director F. Gary Gray and a group of unknown actors brought N.W.A's legacy to the big screen.
The 50 Hottest Celebrity Daughters
Get ready to thank the actors, singers, and other fame-holders they call their parents.
The 50 Best Strip Clubs in America
Because at some point in your adult life you'll end up in one. Make it the right one.
The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Skits
From groupies to game shows, answering machine antics to hard-boiled hood tales, Complex counts down the intros, outros, and interludes that real rap heads can't live without.
The 50 Greatest Boxing Outfits
In anticipation of the big fight between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez this weekend, we rank the best boxing 'fits of all time.
The 100 Best Wu-Tang Clan Songs
The Wu-Tang saga is a revolution that swarmed on the music industry like a pack of killer bees. The 100 Best Wu-Tang Clan Songs.
Beyoncé: Mighty Fly (2011 Cover Story & Gallery)
After a year away to spread her wings, Queen Bey is back to reclaim her throne. Check out the full profile and photoshoot from our August/September issue.
The 50 Best Movie Dialogue Samples in Hip-Hop
From kung fu flicks to urban comedies, check out the freshest uses of movie snippets in rap.
Exhibition-ism: Porn Star Alexis Ford Visits the Museum of Sex
Sharing her thoughts on everything from furries to noodles.