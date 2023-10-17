Supreme Sued by Hardcore Band Sick of It All Over Mobb Deep Collab Shirts

The band’s dragon logo has been used on the cover art of several of their albums, including Scratch the Surface in 1994 and Wake the Sleeping Dragon! In 2018. As such, the band—which is suing through its Bush Baby Zamagate company—says that Supreme and Mobb Deep have engaged in “willful infringement and unfair competition” by using their “knockoff logo.”

Further alleged in the suit is that Sick of It All has taken action against Mobb Deep over the logo in the past, including in 2003. More recently, the suit alleges, the band demanded an accounting of sales of their logo.

“Defendants refused to comply with those demands,” the suit states.

Named in the lawsuit are Chapter 4 Corp (doing business as Supreme), Kejuan Muchita Inc. (Havoc of Mobb Deep), and the executors of the estate of the late Albert Jackson Johnson, a.k.a. Prodigy.

Complex has reached out to a lawyer for Sick of It All, as well as to Supreme, for comment. This story may be updated.

Interestingly enough, Sick of It All and Mobb Deep appeared together in song form back in 2000. The track, a new take on Deep's "Survival of the Fittest," was featured on the Loud Rocks compilation released by Loud Records.