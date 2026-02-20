Haley Kalil Says She Never Named Ex-Husband Matt Kalil in Viral ‘Two Coke Can’ Comments

The legal fight between model Haley Kalil and former NFL lineman Matt Kalil just added another twist, and this one centers on a simple claim: she says she never actually said his name. In newly surfaced court filings obtained by The New York Post, Haley is arguing that during the now-infamous 2025 livestream, she did not explicitly identify Matt while discussing intimate details about a past relationship.

The filing pushes back against his lawsuit by pointing out that, while viewers may have made assumptions, she never directly named him when making the comments that later went viral.

That distinction is now central to her defense. According to the documents, Matt’s claim relies on the idea that “viewers could and did readily infer” he was the subject of her remarks. Haley’s legal team is challenging that logic, leaning on the idea that implication is not the same as identification. Her attorney, Matthew Bialick, doubled down on that position, saying they are “more confident than ever that this case will be dismissed.” He also framed the situation as a broader issue of free speech, stating, “A woman’s right to provide a truthful account of her own relationships and her own past sexual trauma lies at the very core of First Amendment protections.” He added that Matt’s legal argument references free speech only briefly and “offered no constitutional analysis whatsoever.” Haley has also reiterated a point she raised in earlier filings—that her comments were rooted in her own experience. In previous court documents, she argued there is no precedent where “a woman’s truthful account of her own sexual pain has been found to be an invasion of someone else’s privacy.” All of this stems from a November 2025 appearance on Marlon Garcia’s Mar-Athon livestream, where Haley spoke openly about her seven-year marriage and why it ended. During that conversation, she described a physical incompatibility that she said impacted their relationship from start to finish.

“Deadass… for our whole marriage,” she said at one point, explaining that they explored multiple options to fix the issue. “We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying.” She ultimately called it “the biggest factor” in their divorce. The moment that took on a life of its own came when she described the size of her former partner in exaggerated terms, comparing it to “two Coke cans, maybe even a third.” She also said intimacy was “impossible unless you’re going to be in tears,” a remark that quickly spread across social media. Matt filed suit in January, alleging the comments were “invasive” and led to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public.” He has also claimed the fallout affected his current wife, Keilani Asmus, who he says received “disturbing” messages after the clip went viral. He is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

The former couple was married from 2015 to 2022. Since retiring from the NFL, Matt has largely stayed out of the spotlight—a point his lawsuit emphasizes.