Rondale Moore, Vikings Wide Receiver, Dead at 25

Rondale Moore, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, died on Saturday (Feb. 21). He was 25 years old. The cause of death is still unknown.

The Vikings confirmed his death in a statement, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rondale Moore. While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.“

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also released a statement, writing, “I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, Rondale was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. “We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news."



Before joining the NFL, Moore played at Purdue from 2018 to 2020. He then became a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, sustaining a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Moore would go on to spend the 2025 season with the Vikings, but missed it after sustaining a knee injury during the 2025 preseason opener.