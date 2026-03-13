Raven-Symoné Excludes Miley Cyrus From Her Mt. Rushmore of Disney Stars: 'No, Not Miley'

Raven-Symoné has shared her Mt. Rushmore of Disney stars — and surprisingly to some, Miley Cyrus didn’t make the cut. In an interview with The Shade Room released on Tuesday (March 10), the actor weighed in on the popular Mt. Rushmore debate which often include shows, music, movies, and now Disney stars. "I would say me, Hilary (Duff), Shia (LaBeouf), and the famous Jett Jackson (actor Lee Thompson Young)," Raven-Symoné said definitively, before revealing why she chose Young as one of her top picks. "He is no longer with us, but he was the first Black show on Disney. I believe he should be on Mt. Rushmore. He definitely deserves a spot," she said.

When Cyrus' name came up as a potential person on the Mt. Rushmore, the actress immediately shot down the suggestion. “No, not Miley,” she said. “I love you, Miley, but she came after." Though Raven-Symoné didn’t mention them specifically, two other people she left off her Mt. Rushmore were Zendaya and Keke Palmer. In other Raven-Symoné news, the actor failed to recognize her own song while playing a game with her wife, Miranda Maday, on a recent episode of their Tea Time podcast. After reading the lyrics, "I gotta walk to work, 15 blocks/ Just start it, I already got a hole in my socks," from a piece of paper, Raven-Symoné was stumped when she had to guess where the lyrics came from. "What the hell? This is definitely somebody white," she said, making her production team laugh. "It’s not?" she followed up with.

After trying to guess it for a few more moments, convinced a Black person didn’t sing it, she was informed that the lyrics came from her song "Double Dutch Bus." Shocked, Raven Symoné laughed uncontrollably, eventually needing to wipe the tears from her face. "I sang that?" she asked to her producer, in disbelief.