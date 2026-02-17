Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary

Two decades after Hannah Montana first aired, Miley Cyrus is stepping back into the world that made her a household name. Disney+ has locked in March 24 for the debut of a new anniversary special centered on the series, bringing Cyrus back to reflect on the show’s lasting impact.

According to Variety, the project, filmed before a live studio audience, will feature Cyrus in conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper. Alongside the interview, Disney is teasing revisited set pieces, archival footage, and musical callbacks tied to the show’s original run. The platform is positioning the special as both a retrospective and a celebration of the fandom that has endured since 2006. Cyrus addressed the return in a statement, saying, “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans.” She added that the anniversary event is meant as a thank-you to those who’ve followed her career since the Disney Channel days. Created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll, and Barry O’Brien, Hannah Montana premiered in March 2006 and ran for four seasons. The show followed Miley Stewart, a teenager balancing everyday life with a secret identity as a pop star.