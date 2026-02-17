Miley Cyrus Returns to Disney for 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary

Two decades after Hannah Montana first aired, Miley Cyrus is stepping back into the world that made her a household name.
Disney+ has locked in March 24 for the debut of a new anniversary special centered on the series, bringing Cyrus back to reflect on the show’s lasting impact.
According to Variety, the project, filmed before a live studio audience, will feature Cyrus in conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper. Alongside the interview, Disney is teasing revisited set pieces, archival footage, and musical callbacks tied to the show’s original run.
The platform is positioning the special as both a retrospective and a celebration of the fandom that has endured since 2006.
Cyrus addressed the return in a statement, saying, “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans.”
She added that the anniversary event is meant as a thank-you to those who’ve followed her career since the Disney Channel days.
Created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll, and Barry O’Brien, Hannah Montana premiered in March 2006 and ran for four seasons. The show followed Miley Stewart, a teenager balancing everyday life with a secret identity as a pop star.
That dual-life concept became the show’s core, blending coming-of-age storylines with a music-driven format that helped define Disney Channel’s programming era.
The series didn’t just pull strong ratings—it built a franchise. Soundtracks, tours, merchandise, and two films expanded its reach, while its music output included multiple platinum and gold records. It also earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children’s Program during its run.
Beyond the numbers, the show played a major role in launching Miley Cyrus as both a TV star and recording artist. Her performances as Hannah Montana, including the theme “The Best of Both Worlds,” helped establish a crossover model between television and pop music that Disney would continue to replicate.
Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, framed the anniversary special as a full-circle moment, calling the series a cultural touchpoint that encouraged audiences to “dream big” and embrace different sides of themselves.